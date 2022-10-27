 You can get the OnePlus 10 Pro at its actual Black Friday price before anyone else; here's how - PhoneArena
You can get the OnePlus 10 Pro at its actual Black Friday price before anyone else; here's how

Deals
You can get the OnePlus 10 Pro at its actual Black Friday price before anyone else; here's how
This has been a pretty eventful week for bargain hunters, with Best Buy shoppers getting a whole bunch of early opportunities to score what the retailer explicitly advertised as Black Friday deals on many of the best phones out there and Amazon matching these new all-time low prices.

Of course, some of the top pre-holiday offers are (temporarily) gone, with the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro, for instance, now sold at a starting price of $650 instead of $600, which still makes the super-premium 6.7-inch giant considerably cheaper than usual.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Two Colors
$250 off (31%)
$549
$799
Buy at OnePlus

But then you have the official US e-store of the handset's manufacturer, where the exact same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse is currently on sale for as little as 550 bucks. Now that's a bona fide Black Friday promo, and although it comes with no special conditions or any sort of strings attached, you need to do one very important thing to access the deal before the general public.

Still listed at its regular $799 price in an unlocked variant with 8GB RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro will instantly go down to $549 in your cart if you remember to apply the "BFD2022" coupon code to your order before finalizing it.

Yup, it's really that simple to get this Android 13 (!!!) flagship at a lower-than-ever price in your choice of Volcanic Black or Emerald Forest hues. We're talking about a (mostly) legitimate Galaxy S22 Ultra rival here, mind you, capable of undercutting even the $600 Galaxy S21 FE for a presumably limited time.

That aforementioned 6.7-inch display is an ultra-high-resolution 120Hz LTPO2 AMOLED affair, the large 5,000mAh battery is equipped with both blazing fast 65W wired and blazing fast 50W wireless charging support, the metal-and-glass construction is about as premium as these things come (unless you put the 10 Pro to the bend test), and the 48 + 8 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system is... also pretty great.

In short, the bang for buck here is absolutely bangtacular, and now that OnePlus is vowing the ultra-high-end phone will not drop any lower this holiday season, you have no reason to wait even a minute longer.

