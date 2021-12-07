Notification Center

Android OnePlus 5G

Here's exactly when the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G might be unveiled

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Here's exactly when the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G might be unveiled
A year can often feel like an eternity in the mobile industry, so when OnePlus confirmed this fall's expected T-series flagship release wouldn't happen, we immediately had a sneaking suspicion the company's next big thing was planned for an early debut.

Our theory gained traction relatively soon after the 9T cancellation news, as a somewhat unusual OnePlus 10 Pro launch schedule surfaced on social media, pointing towards a pretty big gap between the Chinese and "global" availability of the already divisive hero device.

Interestingly, the exact same Twitter tipster who revealed those undoubtedly tentative and obviously vague plans is back with a juicy new leak today that seems to directly contradict the initial timeline. That's because OnePlus might be gearing up to unveil its Galaxy S22 alternative(s) as early as January 5, in which case we seriously doubt that "global" buyers will be kept waiting until March or April 2022.


Of course, the freshly leaked Las Vegas event invite does not mention the 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 or 10 Pro by name, so maybe the company is looking to showcase something else entirely in less than a month's time. 

January 5, by the way, just so happens to coincide with the official start of 2022's Consumer Electronics Show, which will also take place in Vegas. That means CES attendees (yes, there will be people on the ground this time around) might get a chance to see and perhaps even touch... whatever OnePlus ends up announcing.

The brand doesn't have a very long history of memorable CES appearances, mind you, showing off the quirky Concept One smartphone that has yet to commercially materialize in any way, shape, or form at the Las Vegas expo back in 2020.

In the meantime, OnePlus has merged with Oppo and launched a very successful line of global Nord-branded mid-rangers, which... may or may not have something to do with this event as well. In addition to the 10 Pro flagship, the undoubtedly affordable Nord N20 5G has also leaked in great detail recently, meaning we have at least two strong candidates for an early 2022 announcement in Vegas.


Curiously enough, we've basically heard nothing about a prospective non-Pro OnePlus 10 5G variant so far, which doesn't mean we should completely rule that out from our list of suspects. Unfortunately, there's also a chance the thoroughly leaked OnePlus 10 Pro will indeed be unveiled stateside on January 5 and globally released several months later. After all, those chip shortages are far from over and the aforementioned Galaxy S22 family could keep its earliest adopters waiting until late February or even early March.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

OnePlus 10 leaks (8 updates)

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

