Here's exactly when the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G might be unveiled

Here's exactly when the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G might be unveiled0
Our theory gained traction relatively soon after the 9T cancellation news, as a somewhat unusual OnePlus 10 Pro launch schedule surfaced on social media, pointing towards a pretty big gap between the Chinese and "global" availability of the already divisive hero device.
Of course, the freshly leaked Las Vegas event invite does not mention the 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 or 10 Pro by name, so maybe the company is looking to showcase something else entirely in less than a month's time.
January 5, by the way, just so happens to coincide with the official start of 2022's Consumer Electronics Show, which will also take place in Vegas. That means CES attendees (yes, there will be people on the ground this time around) might get a chance to see and perhaps even touch... whatever OnePlus ends up announcing.
In the meantime, OnePlus has merged with Oppo and launched a very successful line of global Nord-branded mid-rangers, which... may or may not have something to do with this event as well. In addition to the 10 Pro flagship, the undoubtedly affordable Nord N20 5G has also leaked in great detail recently, meaning we have at least two strong candidates for an early 2022 announcement in Vegas.
Curiously enough, we've basically heard nothing about a prospective non-Pro OnePlus 10 5G variant so far, which doesn't mean we should completely rule that out from our list of suspects. Unfortunately, there's also a chance the thoroughly leaked OnePlus 10 Pro will indeed be unveiled stateside on January 5 and globally released several months later. After all, those chip shortages are far from over and the aforementioned Galaxy S22 family could keep its earliest adopters waiting until late February or even early March.
