The well-rounded OnePlus Nord N200 5G is begging to be bought at $99

The well-rounded OnePlus Nord N200 5G is begging to be bought at $990
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday sales are now in full swing and if you need a new affordable phone that nails the basics, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G could possibly be your best bet. One big caveat is that this is the Metro by T-Mobile variant, something which will not sound like a compulsion if you consider the fact that the phone's 5G connectivity only works on this network.
The budget device comes with a triple camera system that includes a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth module. The front camera is 13MP.
