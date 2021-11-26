The well-rounded OnePlus Nord N200 5G is begging to be bought at $99

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Black Friday sales are now in full swing and if you need a new affordable phone that nails the basics, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G could possibly be your best bet. One big caveat is that this is the Metro by T-Mobile variant, something which will not sound like a compulsion if you consider the fact that the phone's 5G connectivity only works on this network.





Anyhow, the phone launched for $240 back in June and at $99.00, it's quite a steal. The Nord N200 5G offers a 6.49-inches 1080p LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chip, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Storage is expandable through microSD.









The budget device comes with a triple camera system that includes a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth module. The front camera is 13MP.





A beefy 5,000mAh battery keeps the light on and it can be replenished with an 18W fast charger that comes in the box. The device also has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs Android 11 and will only get one update to Android 12, and three years of security support.





