One UI 7 makes Samsung’s new and existing phones better than your iPhone and Pixel?

Having had the chance to explore One UI 7 , I find myself impressed by how Samsung has managed to strike a perfect balance between usability and visual appeal. Let’s dive into what makes this update such a game-changer and why it might just be the most refined version of Android yet.



The first thing I see in the One UI 7 beta is how clean and polished the interface feels. Samsung has subtly but effectively refreshed app shapes, widgets, and animations. Having had the chance to explore, I find myself impressed by how Samsung has managed to strike a perfect balance between usability and visual appeal. Let's dive into what makes this update such a game-changer and why it might just be the most refined version of Android yet.

There's now consistency in design that wasn't as apparent in earlier iterations of One UI - so I guess the rumors were true. Apps and widgets now feel more aligned in terms of aesthetics, with softer edges and a design language that feels modern (whatever that means) yet true to Samsung's "whole vibe" (whatever THAT means).





There’s now consistency in design that wasn’t as apparent in earlier iterations of One UI - so I guess the rumors were true. Apps and widgets now feel more aligned in terms of aesthetics, with softer edges and a design language that feels modern (whatever that means) yet true to Samsung’s “whole vibe” (whatever THAT means).



The animations in One UI 7 deserve some praise - transitions between apps, menus, and screens seem smoother and more purposeful, making phones like my The animations indeserve some praise - transitions between apps, menus, and screens seem smoother and more purposeful, making phones like my Galaxy S24 Ultra feel properly high-end and polished.



As I’ve said many times, it’s not all about aesthetic design, and luckily, the new animations make One UI feel intuitive, helping users navigate effortlessly. I can’t help but notice that Samsung has clearly taken some cues from the Pixel’s fluidity and iOS’s slick transitions but avoided the overly simple feel of Google’s UI or the restrictive part of the iPhone’s OS.







One UI 7 makes Samsung’s camera app far more practical than my iPhone’s camera app - it’s all about ergonomics

One of my favorite changes in One UI 7 must be the redesigned Camera app.



Samsung has completely overhauled the layout, moving all the essential (and perhaps non-essential?) controls to the bottom of the screen. For someone like me who uses a Galaxy S24 Ultra , this change is a lifesaver. Managing controls on a large phone has always been a challenge, but now everything feels within reach.



With the controls placed intuitively at the bottom, the camera feels more like an extension of your hand, making it easier to focus on taking photos/videos rather than trying to hit the settings button sitting in the top left corner (of One UI 6).



Recommended Stories It’s a simple change but one that has a huge impact on usability, which is the overall pattern when it comes to One UI 7 upgrades. Samsung now easily delivers a better Camera app experience than my iPhone’s impractical Camera app, and as far as my Pixel goes, Google’s camera controls are already on the bottom, so there’s that.



A TikTok-style makeover - One UI 7 lets will get you scrolling (and it just makes sense)



Another change I immediately noticed in One UI 7 is the shift to vertical scrolling in key areas like the app drawer and the Quick Actions panel Samsung has always been a fan of a horizontal, card-style layout - or in other words, swiping, so this change is a big one.

Love it or hate it, I think the move to vertical scrolling feels more modern - it's intuitive, aligns with how we naturally interact with content, and makes navigating large lists or panels much easier. In a nutshell, the Galaxy gets the "TikTok" makeover.



Love it or hate it, I think the move to vertical scrolling feels more modern - it’s intuitive, aligns with how we naturally interact with content, and makes navigating large lists or panels much easier. In a nutshell, the Galaxy gets the “TikTok” makeover.







There is one exception to this rule (unless something changes in the final version of the software) - Samsung has retained the horizontal scrolling for the Multitasking view, which still feels appropriate for quickly flipping through apps. I wouldn’t mind some extra options to choose from, Sammy!



Samsung’s long-overdue answer to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island is “top stuff” - but on the bottom (where it should be!)

Interactive widgets are another area where One UI 7 shines.



In a nutshell, it seems to me Samsung has taken the concept of widgets and made them not just more visually appealing, but also more functional and customizable, which was long overdue.



From what I’ve seen, the new widget picker seems intuitive, with a clean design. Widgets now blend seamlessly into the home screen, with adjustable sizes and styles that seem more versatile than what’s offered in iOS or Pixel UI.



One UI 7 also introduces Smart Widget Stacks - similar to Apple's Smart Stacks. These feel more responsive and offer better customization options, and more importantly - they are functional, also being available on the lock screen, which is great for quick interactions, which don't require me to unlock my phone.



Speaking of the lock screen in One UI 7, that's where the new "Now Bar" lives, and if the way it works seems familiar, it's because this is Samsung's indirect answer to the iPhone's Dynamic Island, which was added to the iPhone 14 Pro all the way back in 2022.



It’s a “Widget stack” all about making life easier by putting the things you need right on your lock screen. You can check notifications and jump into useful features like the Interpreter (Samsung’s Translator alternative), Music, Recordings, the Stopwatch, etc., without having to unlock your phone.



It finally feels like Samsung’s lock screen is doing something instead of just sitting pretty, as the Now Bar has the job to let you control ongoing tasks with just a tap (or two) - so you don’t have to keep diving into your apps to find what you’re looking for.



When not using the Now Bar on your lock screen, you get similar pop-up style control widgets living on the status bar, which can be tapped and expanded - and that’s where the REAL similarity to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island is found.



Samsung “stole” the best from iPhone and Pixel to build the best Galaxy UI ever (and the best AI - duh!)





Overall, it’s impossible to ignore the influences that Google and Apple have had on One UI 7 . The cleaner UI elements, smoother animations, and widget redesign clearly draw inspiration from iOS and Pixel UI. Yet Samsung hasn’t just copy-pasted these features - it’s refined and improved them to create something that looks and feels like “Galaxy”.



For example, while iOS is known for its seamless animations, it often sacrifices customization - even in the latest version of the iPhone’s software. On the other hand, Pixel UI excels in simplicity but feels too “vanilla” for me, which seems to be an opinion shared by many online.



In a smart move, Samsung gave One UI 7 the best aspects of both - Apple’s polish and Google’s ease of use - of course, combining them with Samsung’s everlasting love for feature-rich software. The result is an interface that’s not only functional but also enjoyable to use.







What sets One UI 7 apart is how practical and user-focused the redesign feels. Samsung has clearly taken user feedback into account, resulting in an interface that doesn’t just look good but also works better for everyday use. Features like enhanced multitasking, more accessible controls, and streamlined menus make One UI 7 feel like a software experience designed for real people.



Take multitasking, for example. One UI 7 continues to excel with split-screen and pop-up view modes, which remain some of the best implementations in the industry.



On the other hand, iOS still lags behind in this area, with its limited multitasking capabilities, and while Pixel UI is arguably better than iOS in that regard, it still doesn’t offer the same level of flexibility.



Software matters too: One UI 7 should and will help Samsung sell even more Galaxy phones in 2025 - and for a good reason

As someone who has often been critical of heavy Android skins (and particularly those from Samsung), I can say One UI 7 looks and feels different. In fact, I'd go as far as to say this is the first time I might go out of my way to pick Samsung's version of Android over the Pixel's, or even iOS - especially with all of its restrictions, and Apple Intelligence quirks and imperfections.



The combination of thoughtful design, practical features, and visual polish makes this One UI beta a standout in the crowded smartphone market, and might just help Samsung sell even more Galaxy phones.





One UI 7 is more than just a visual change - it’s an interaction-focused redesign, and Samsung has proven that it’s not only capable of stuffing the Galaxy full of features but also refining its software to meet users’ needs.







In more practical terms, One UI 7 seems to add great value to phones like the Galaxy S24, S23, S22 etc., which is great news given these devices are going to be considered old/older immediately after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. It happens every year - nothing new under the sun.



However, very much unlike One UI 7 looks and feels polished, and different enough - if not completely brand new. And that’s exciting for people who’ve spent money on expensive flagships, but maybe even more so for those with mid-range Galaxy phones like the A series.



However, very much unlike Android 15 on my Pixel, One UI 7 looks and feels polished, and different enough - if not completely brand new. And that's exciting for people who've spent money on expensive flagships, but maybe even more so for those with mid-range Galaxy phones like the A series.



Speaking of the iPhone, yes - technically, iOS 18 brought more brand new features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 (duh) via Apple Intelligence, but that's only true because Apple was/is late to the game when it comes to AI.



In fact, I’m sure current and new Galaxy flagships will continue to outshine the iPhone in the area of practical AI features, as they do right now. Samsung had a head start in the area, and Apple is struggling to catch up.



And now… I’m looking forward to the Galaxy S25 and the final, public version of One UI 7 . Because if the beta is anything to go by, it looks like Samsung might’ve just nailed it

Ironically, while One UI 7 borrows subtle cues from both Google's Pixel UI and Apple's iOS, Samsung has used these influences to create something (I think) might be better - or at least the best of both worlds. In other words, a software experience that outshines my Pixel and iPhone in both functionality and design.