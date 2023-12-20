If legit, this list of One UI 6.1 AI features will take the Galaxy S24 series to a new level

Pixel 8 Pro user will receive a notification when the improved version of the video is gently placed in his/her Google Photos library.

Earlier this month, with the release of the December Pixel Feature Drop , the Pixel 8 Pro received the eagerly awaited Video Boost feature that saves a copy of the video you just shot on the phone and sends another version to Google's servers so that the latter's computational photography magic can be sprinkled on it. Theuser will receive a notification when the improved version of the video is gently placed in his/her Google Photos library.





While the Pixel line has always been known for outstanding photography (even when it had a single 12MP rear image sensor) thanks to Google sprinkling "Pixel dust" on the images (see what we did there?), videos could be left wanting and Video Boost might help the new Pixel 8 Pro become known for video too, especially since it offers Night Sight video for clips filmed in low-light.







Samsung has been trying to catch some AI buzz for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series and the new flagship models are expected to greet the light of day for the first time on January 17th.





One UI 6.1 Features for Galaxy S24 series!!!



Galaxy S24 series will be so powerful, offering many new AI features, and some are EXCLUSIVE!!!



- AI features:



• (EXLUSIVE) AI processing for VIDEOS: This processing will improve low light performance, reduce grainienss, improve… pic.twitter.com/nVyyM99ip0 — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) December 18, 2023

According to a 16-year-old tech enthusiast on "X with the handle @BennettBuhner (via AndroidAuthority ) a similar feature to the Pixel's Video Boost will be included for all three S24 series phones with One UI 6.1.





The AI processing for Video is expected to help videos shot in low light look brighter, reduce that grainy look that can mar videos, and improve stability and exposure. Another feature will allow Galaxy S24 series users to erase subjects in a video. Consider this the Magic Eraser for video. And in another bit of AI magic, new and older pictures can have their borders expanded.





If this is legit, Samsung might have some pretty cool features here including one that uses AI after a phone call to recommend that you take certain actions related to things discussed on the phone call such as adding an event to your calendar or your to-do list. A Live Translate feature during phone calls will certainly help Galaxy S24 series users converse with business partners or others living in a foreign country. We also could see an on-device AI chatbot available with the installation of One UI 6.1.





