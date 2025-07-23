Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Numbers don’t lie: Galaxy Z Fold 7 proved what we always knew

This is the radical success that Samsung can always expect if it puts in the effort.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Editorials Galaxy Z Series
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is out, and it has immediately proven something that, in my opinion, all of us always knew deep down. Samsung put in the effort, delivered an absolutely stunning phone, and blew the competition out of the water across the world. Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review specifically labels this phone a winner.

Wasn’t the foldable industry supposed to be in a slump? In fact, some phone manufacturers have started pulling out of the foldable segment entirely. How is it, then, that Samsung is setting record after record with a phone that costs over $2,000?

People want foldables they can trust


Video Thumbnail
People know that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will last them ages. | Video credit — Samsung

The simple fact of the matter is that consumers will always opt for more “trustworthy” brands, especially if it’s a very expensive product that they’re buying. Chinese foldable phones — like the new Honor Magic V5 — are excellent devices, but their silicon batteries aren’t nearly as durable as the battery on the Fold 7. Many Chinese phone manufacturers don’t offer seven years of software support like Samsung either, though the aforementioned V5 does.

But most of all, brand recognition carries a lot of weight. If your average American consumer is interested in getting a foldable, they will consider Samsung and Google first. It doesn’t help that Chinese phones aren’t supported properly by carriers in the U.S.

If you could, would you choose a Chinese foldable instead?

Vote View Result


What I’m trying to say is, people who wanted foldables were trapped. They wanted a name that they recognized, but didn’t want a foldable that looked ancient compared to the competition: as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 did. Then, Samsung swooped in with the Fold 7, and these people suddenly knew exactly what they wanted.

This effect was so pronounced that the Fold 7 is excelling in China as well, where domestic phones offer tough competition to Samsung.

Samsung could dominate the industry


Video Thumbnail
Even the less exciting Galaxy Z Flip 7 is turning into a fan favorite. | Video credit — Samsung

Let’s be honest, the Galaxy S25 series is a very safe upgrade to the Galaxy S24. Samsung hasn’t innovated too much when it comes to its flagships, and yet they continue to sell like hot cakes.

Recommended Stories
But when the company actually, noticeably, improved upon one of its products, it skyrocketed in popularity. Imagine if Samsung continues this trend, and the Fold 8 is a big upgrade as well. Consumers would rush to buy it, in my opinion. Because it’s not that there isn’t demand for these phones, but that consumers are naturally a lot more cautious when shelling out thousands of Dollars.

Of course, the pre-order sales also help massively. Samsung has been promoting the Fold 7 like crazy, because it knows it’s got a winner on its hands.

We need this energy in the future


Samsung will need to continue approaching the smartphone industry this way. No more safe, marginal upgrades. The company has already, in many people’s eyes, made a mistake by removing Bluetooth from the S Pen. Its absence from the Fold 7 — though important for the slim form factor — has only increased fears that it’s going to be discontinued soon.

But Samsung cannot afford to do that, because it needs to stand out. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a strong competitor, and Apple — Samsung’s largest smartphone rival in the States — will likely release the foldable iPhone next year. If the Fold 8 is just a generic upgrade, then consumers have another trusted name to choose from in 2026.

Consumers know the brand Samsung Galaxy. They associate it with reliable devices (let’s not mention the Note 7) that are supported for years. Many users also swear by One UI, and won’t consider another foldable simply because of that reason.

It’s time for Samsung to use its name, not to sell mediocre upgrades, but phones that look like they were made by one of the top dogs of the entire industry.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Galaxy Z Fold 7 puts One UI 8 to work with exclusive camera tricks
Galaxy Z Fold 7 puts One UI 8 to work with exclusive camera tricks
Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless