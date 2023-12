Nubia Z60 Ultra: $600 Galaxy S24 Ultra killer - the definition of “the best phone you’ll never buy"?

Galaxy S24 Ultra

So… what is ZTE trying to achieve here? Is this an official declaration of war against Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Apple, or just a one-off? I certainly hope it’s the former. What do you think?

The unbelievable price in the US, as well as the UK and Europe (where Apple, Samsung, and Google flagships have been getting extremely expensive) makes the Nubia Z60 Ultra a special, special phone.For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,200 in the US, £1,200 in the UK, and a whopping €1,450 in Europe, while the price of the upcomingshould be pretty similar to that of Apple’s premium flagship. I’m not great at math but I’m pretty sure this makes the $600 Nubia Z60 Ultra (at least) half as expensive as other “Ultra” flagships.At the same time, other $600 phones like the Nothing Phone 2 don’t come close to the hardware offered by the Z60 Ultra. Nothing’s supposed flagship-killer has an SoC that’s two generations older now; an inferior camera system without a zoom lens; a far smaller battery; no IP68 rating; and it starts at just 128GB of storage.Now, does all of this automatically make the Nubia Z60 Ultra an actual contender? Well, given Nubia’s more or less non-existent reputation in the US, UK, and Europe and the fact that mainstream flagships like the iPhone 15 Galaxy S23 , and Pixel 8 offer less “bang for the buck” but a greater brand promise… I’m afraid ZTE is going to struggle to make an impression. But I suppose the key phrase here is “bang for the buck”.If you want the most impressive (truly globally available!) flagship $600 can buy, nothing comes even close to the Nubia Z60 Ultra, and this might be the case for the entire 2024. I’d be shocked to see any other phone-maker launch a more impressive phone for just $600.