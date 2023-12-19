Nubia’s new Z60 Ultra flagship promises to redefine photography, pre-orders open globally





For those who love to take pictures of the sky, nubia has prepared some nice surprises in the form of additional features like star hunting and starry sky time-lapse photography.



Another benefit of owning the Z60 Ultra is the fact that all three main cameras support lightning capture. Also, in portrait mode, users can choose from 50mm classic, 35mm environmental, and 85mm portrait options. As far as video goes, the nubia Z60 Ultra features a 65:24 ultra-wide movie format and supports 4K@120fps video, video pre-recording, super night scene video, and super stabilization functions.



Another major highlight of the flagship is the under-display camera technology. The nubia Z60 Ultra includes a screen density of up to 400ppi in the under-display camera area, which results in a clearer and more refined display.









Not to mention that the phone features the industry-s largest front-facing single-pixel photosensitive area of 2.8μm, couple with a front-facing transparent algorithm to further improve the brightness and clarity of selfies and video calls.



The rest of the phone’s specs are just as impressive. Nubia’s new flagships boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2480 x 1116 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2.5D flexible straight screen, and anti-accidental touch design. Nubia claims the screen covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut and supports a 1.07 billion color display with a peak brightness of up to 1500nit.



On the inside, the Z60 Ultra packs Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date, the



The nubia Z60 Ultra drains energy from a 6,000 mAh silicon carbon negative ultra-large capacity battery. It’s also important to add that the phone is IP68-rated dust and water resistance. Not to mention that the phone features the industry-s largest front-facing single-pixel photosensitive area of 2.8μm, couple with a front-facing transparent algorithm to further improve the brightness and clarity of selfies and video calls.The rest of the phone’s specs are just as impressive. Nubia’s new flagships boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2480 x 1116 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2.5D flexible straight screen, and anti-accidental touch design. Nubia claims the screen covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut and supports a 1.07 billion color display with a peak brightness of up to 1500nit.On the inside, the Z60 Ultra packs Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which significantly enhances CPU and GPU performance and energy efficiency. The powerful chipset is complemented by 8/256GB, 12/256GB, or 16/512GB of memory.The nubia Z60 Ultra drains energy from a 6,000 mAh silicon carbon negative ultra-large capacity battery. It’s also important to add that the phone is IP68-rated dust and water resistance.









The powerful device is available in two colors options, Black and Silver, although customers in China can also purchase the classic Starry Sky Collection Edition (see picture above). The latter is inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” one of the world’s most famous paintings.



The nubia Z60 Ultra will hit shelves on December 29, while Amazon will start selling the phone on January 6, 2024. The powerful device is available in two colors options, Black and Silver, although customers in China can also purchase the classic Starry Sky Collection Edition (see picture above). The latter is inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” one of the world’s most famous paintings.The nubia Z60 Ultra will hit shelves on December 29, while Amazon will start selling the phone on January 6, 2024.

ZTE’s wholly owned subsidiary, Nubia, has been teasing its next camera-centric flagship, the Z60 Ultra, for a few weeks now. Today, the Chinese company announced the Z60 Ultra is available for pre-order globally with prices starting at $600 / €679 / £679.The main selling point of the Z60 Ultra is the high-definition triple camera setup, which features advanced OIS (optical image stabilization). According to nubia, the Z60 Ultra is equipped with an innovative NeoVision photography system that consists of three main cameras: 18mm ultra-wide, 35mm precision master, and 85mm telephoto explorer camera with high-definition optics.The new 50-megapixel 18mm ultra-wide-angle starry sky main camera features a 1/1.55-inch outsole sensor, a 7P aspherical lens, and an f/1.8 large aperture. On the other hand, the 50-megapixel 35mm camera includes a 1G-6P lens and f/1.59 large aperture, enhancing light intake, pixel density and photo clarity.Last but not least, the 85m periscope telephoto portrait lens with a 1/2-inch sensor promises to significantly improve portrait photography. The phone’s camera system supports triple OIS (optical image stabilization), allowing users to take clear pictures in all shooting scenarios. On top of that, the camera is equipped with a blue glass spin-coated IR filter, which reduces glare.But the phone doesn’t bring just hardware improvements over many other camera-oriented flagships, but also software enhancements. For the first time, the Z60 Ultra comes with nubia’s Galaxy Night Scene algorithm, which optimizes and adjusts effects on ultra-wide angles. Also, the unique starry sky portrait algorithm allows for clear portraits against the backdrop of the Milky Way, a quite meme-able achievement.