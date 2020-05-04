These Lumia-inspired Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G concept renders look stunning
An all-screen design with a hidden selfie camera
Samsung and OnePlus are focusing heavily on display upgrades this year and the same can be said for HMD Global. As visualized in the renders, the company is planning an all-screen design that centers around a futuristic under-display selfie camera.
Using the new screen should be a pleasant experience too thanks to the rumored 120Hz refresh rate. The latter would put the Nokia 9.3 PureView on par with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro, and possibly the iPhone 12 Pro.
Turning the flagship over is where things get especially interesting. The camera layout on the Nokia 9 PureView was certainly unique but Concept Creator envisions a return to the Lumia 1020 days with the Nokia 9.3 PureView.
The renders in question showcase a massive circular camera bump that houses five cameras including a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel main sensor. Also expected are telephoto, macro, and depth sensors.
Accompanying all of that is ZEISS branding, a large LED flash, and a small microphone. As part of the ultimate throwback, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is envisioned in a Nokia Lumia 1020-like bright yellow color.
As for the inside of the flagship, reports suggest it will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which means 5G network support as standard. Unfortunately, there is no word on what else the device will offer.
Expect the Nokia 9.3 PureView to make an appearance at a standalone event in late August or September alongside the cheaper Nokia 7.3.
The ultimate Nokia throwback
Turning the flagship over is where things get especially interesting. The camera layout on the Nokia 9 PureView was certainly unique but Concept Creator envisions a return to the Lumia 1020 days with the Nokia 9.3 PureView.
Accompanying all of that is ZEISS branding, a large LED flash, and a small microphone. As part of the ultimate throwback, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is envisioned in a Nokia Lumia 1020-like bright yellow color.
Completing the external package is a USB-C port on the bottom that sits alongside a bottom-firing speaker and Concept Creator’s favorite feature – the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Nokia 9.3 PureView announcement timeline
As for the inside of the flagship, reports suggest it will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which means 5G network support as standard. Unfortunately, there is no word on what else the device will offer.
Expect the Nokia 9.3 PureView to make an appearance at a standalone event in late August or September alongside the cheaper Nokia 7.3.