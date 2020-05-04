Nokia Android

These Lumia-inspired Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G concept renders look stunning

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 04, 2020, 3:57 AM
The Nokia 9 PureView disappointed many when it arrived last year but the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView is shaping up much better. There have been no major design leaks yet, but Concept Creator (via LetsGoDigital) has now created several renders that reveal what the flagship might look like.

An all-screen design with a hidden selfie camera


Samsung and OnePlus are focusing heavily on display upgrades this year and the same can be said for HMD Global. As visualized in the renders, the company is planning an all-screen design that centers around a futuristic under-display selfie camera.

The technology required for the latter has yet to make it into a production smartphone and doing so would certainly be a massive feat for the company. If achieved, the Nokia 9.3 PureView could end up having one of the best-looking displays out there.


Using the new screen should be a pleasant experience too thanks to the rumored 120Hz refresh rate. The latter would put the Nokia 9.3 PureView on par with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro, and possibly the iPhone 12 Pro. 

The ultimate Nokia throwback


Turning the flagship over is where things get especially interesting. The camera layout on the Nokia 9 PureView was certainly unique but Concept Creator envisions a return to the Lumia 1020 days with the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

The renders in question showcase a massive circular camera bump that houses five cameras including a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel main sensor. Also expected are telephoto, macro, and depth sensors.

Accompanying all of that is ZEISS branding, a large LED flash, and a small microphone. As part of the ultimate throwback, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is envisioned in a Nokia Lumia 1020-like bright yellow color.

Completing the external package is a USB-C port on the bottom that sits alongside a bottom-firing speaker and Concept Creator’s favorite feature – the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 9.3 PureView announcement timeline


As for the inside of the flagship, reports suggest it will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which means 5G network support as standard. Unfortunately, there is no word on what else the device will offer.

Expect the Nokia 9.3 PureView to make an appearance at a standalone event in late August or September alongside the cheaper Nokia 7.3.


