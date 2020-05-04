These Lumia-inspired Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G concept renders look stunning

The ultimate Nokia throwback

Turning the flagship over is where things get especially interesting. The camera layout on the Nokia 9 PureView was certainly unique but Concept Creator envisions a return to the Lumia 1020 days with the Nokia 9.3 PureView.



The renders in question showcase a massive circular camera bump that houses five cameras including a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel main sensor. Also expected are telephoto, macro, and depth sensors.



Accompanying all of that is ZEISS branding, a large LED flash, and a small microphone. As part of the ultimate throwback, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is envisioned in a Nokia Lumia 1020-like bright yellow color.



Completing the external package is a USB-C port on the bottom that sits alongside a bottom-firing speaker and Concept Creator’s favorite feature – the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 9.3 PureView announcement timeline

As for the inside of the flagship, reports suggest it will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which means 5G network support as standard. Unfortunately, there is no word on what else the device will offer.



Expect the Nokia 9.3 PureView to make an appearance at a standalone event in late August or September alongside the cheaper Nokia 7.3.







