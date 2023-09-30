Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia is no longer making mass-market phones, but fans can still buy Nokia-branded handset manufactured by another Finnish company, HMD. Nokia HHRA501x and Nokia IS540.1 are two industrial phones that the well-known brand actually was involved in.
Developed with the help of German company i.safe MOBILE Gmbh, these smartphones aren’t meant for individual consumers (via Suomimobiili). These ruggedized 5G devices have been specifically designed to keep workers connected in harsh and hazardous environments.
Nokia HHRA501x and Nokia IS540.1 are part of the Nokia end-to-end solution for private wireless infrastructures and have been thoroughly tested and certified to meet the connectivity demands of sectors such as oil and gas, mining and chemical manufacturers.
Specs-wise, the two industrial smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm QCM6490 processors, which are usually used in IoT devices rather than smartphones. As expected, they feature 6-inch displays protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. They also pack 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory and 4400 mAh batteries.
Since these aren’t meant for individual customers but rather for businesses, Nokia hasn’t said anything about price or availability, which means companies will have to contact the Finnish manufacturer to receive more info.
According to Nokia, both phones are “suitable for all types of enterprises and include a ruggedized handheld supporting public safety teams communicating over Band 68.” Both feature dual-sim, including eSIM support, and are IP-68 rated for operation in remote or harsh environments.
They can be used in hazardous areas where flammable atmosphere is not likely but could occur for a short time. More importantly, the phones support all necessary radio frequency bands, have all required certifications, and can be used by companies worldwide.
