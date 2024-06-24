Image posted by mobile firm leaks the date of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event
Up Next:
For weeks now we've been expecting Samsung's next Unpacked event to take place on July 10th in Paris against the backdrop of the city getting ready to host the Summer Olympics starting July 26th. Samsung is a major sponsor of the Olympics and will certainly look to take advantage of its connection with the Summer Games. Samsung has yet to officially announce the date of its second Unpacked event of 2024 although a retailer might have accidentally spilled the beans.
A report from Tweakers (via SamMobile) shows that a teaser posted by Dutch mobile carrier mobiel.nl contains a promotion for an early bird offer and a Harman Kardon speaker giveaway. The teaser shows quite clearly that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10th. The banner also shows the starry Galaxy AI logo. On that date we should see Samsung introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the eagerly anticipated Galaxy Ring.
Dutch mobile carrier mobiel.nl leaks the July 10th date when the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held
This isn't the first leak that showed a July 10th date for the Galaxy Unpacked event. A week and a half ago, Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass posted the image of a countdown timer that would run out of time on July 10th at 10 PM KST. That time converts to the following:
- 9 AM Eastern;
- 6 AM Pacific;
- 3 PM Central European Time;
- 2 PM in London;
- 11 PM in Sydney;
- 6:30 PM in New Delhi;
- 9 PM in Beijing;
- 10 PM in Tokyo.
To be honest, Evan's post was enough to convince us that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10th. But it is always good to have a second source back up the first one and that's what we have here.
The year's first Galaxy Unpacked event took place on January 17th when the manufacturer introduced the latest iteration of its flagship line. Those models included the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. At the same time, Samsung introduced Galaxy AI for the three handsets which have helped the phones sell like the proverbial hotcakes.
And now we have two legit-looking leaks telling us to circle July 10th on the calendar as the date when the latest versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones will become official. Samsung will also introduce its latest smartwatch and a new premium version to compete with Apple's Watch Ultra timepieces, the latest Galaxy earbuds, and a new health and fitness oriented smart ring.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: