Image posted by mobile firm leaks the date of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event

For weeks now we've been expecting Samsung's next Unpacked event to take place on July 10th in Paris against the backdrop of the city getting ready to host the Summer Olympics starting July 26th. Samsung is a major sponsor of the Olympics and will certainly look to take advantage of its connection with the Summer Games. Samsung has yet to officially announce the date of its second Unpacked event of 2024 although a retailer might have accidentally spilled the beans.















This isn't the first leak that showed a July 10th date for the Galaxy Unpacked event. A week and a half ago, Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass posted the image of a countdown timer that would run out of time on July 10th at 10 PM KST. That time converts to the following:

9 AM Eastern;

6 AM Pacific;

3 PM Central European Time;

2 PM in London;

11 PM in Sydney;

6:30 PM in New Delhi;

9 PM in Beijing;

10 PM in Tokyo.

To be honest, Evan's post was enough to convince us that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10th. But it is always good to have a second source back up the first one and that's what we have here.





The year's first Galaxy Unpacked event took place on January 17th when the manufacturer introduced the latest iteration of its flagship line. Those models included the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. At the same time, Samsung introduced Galaxy AI for the three handsets which have helped the phones sell like the proverbial hotcakes.




