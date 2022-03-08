Behold the two new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors







The new colors go to both the cheapo iPhone 13, and its more sophisticated iPhone 13 Pro siblings. Both new colors, however, are shades of green, with the one on the iPhone 13 Pro called Alpine Green, while the iPhone 13 gets a lighter hue, but both seem very pleasing to the eye.





You will be able to preorder the two new green shades that the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series come in as soon as this coming Friday, March 11, but Apple said it will actually release them for shipment no earlier than next Friday, March 18.

