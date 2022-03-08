 Behold the two new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple

Behold the two new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Preorder two new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors this Friday
As has become customary during its spring product events, Apple just announced new iPhone colors to keep its fans entertained and buying intent high. This time around, they are variants of the same color for both the lowly iPhone 13, and the more expensive Pro series.

The new colors go to both the cheapo iPhone 13, and its more sophisticated iPhone 13 Pro siblings. Both new colors, however, are shades of green, with the one on the iPhone 13 Pro called Alpine Green, while the iPhone 13 gets a lighter hue, but both seem very pleasing to the eye.


You will be able to preorder the two new green shades that the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series come in as soon as this coming Friday, March 11, but Apple said it will actually release them for shipment no earlier than next Friday, March 18.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
$28 Special Verizon $1000 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.5
55%off $360 Special Verizon $800 Special BestBuy $23 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
