Amazon launches yet another iPad Pro M4 promo you can't pass up

11-inch iPad Pro M4, 256GB: $100 off at Amazon $100 off (10%) The 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro with an 11-inch display and an M4 chip is down by $100 at Amazon. This solid discount is only available on the model in Space Black. Take advantage and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon 13-inch iPad Pro M4, 256GB: $199 off at Amazon $199 off (15%) Alternatively, you can buy the larger 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for $199 off at Amazon. This promo is available on the 256GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity in Silver and brings the ~$1,300 tablet just under the $1,100 mark. Buy at Amazon

The ultimate iPad experience doesn't come cheap, but these Amazon deals make the latest iPad Pro M4 models a bit more affordable. Right now, the e-commerce giant offers a $100 discount on the 11-inch model, bringing the Wi-Fi-only 256GB tablet just under the $900 mark. Those who want more screen real estate aren't left out—a $199 price cut is up for grabs on the 13-inch variant.While these aren't the best discounts we've ever seen, they're the only deals available right now. We've checked and found no matching promos at Best Buy and Walmart. And let's be fair: this Apple tablet still delivers massive value for the price.With dual-layered OLED panels and Ultra Retina XDR (i.e., 120Hz refresh rate), this slate delivers stunning visuals, excellent color accuracy, and sufficient brightness for comfortable outdoor use. As you probably know, all other iPads have more modest 60Hz displays, making this one stand out even more.It's not just the display that impresses. We've tested this device extensively (see our iPad Pro M4 review for reference) and found the M4 chip delivers a huge performance boost over the previous model. Needless to say, the tablet is virtually unstoppable, and chances are you'll have a hard time finding an app that can slow it down.Battery life is just as good, by the way. You can expect the larger size to last almost 11 hours with nonstop web browsing and over eight hours with video streaming. All of that, combined with some Apple Intelligence features, make the iPad Pro M4 simply the best iPad money can buy.Undeniably pricey, the iPad Pro M4 still checks all the boxes you could possibly want in an iOS tablet. Plus, both sizes are a bit more affordable than usual thanks to Amazon's latest deals. Get the model that fits you best and save before it's too late.