Amazon launches yet another iPad Pro M4 promo you can't pass up
Amazon's latest (and exclusive) deal makes both iPad Pro M4 sizes more affordable.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The ultimate iPad experience doesn't come cheap, but these Amazon deals make the latest iPad Pro M4 models a bit more affordable. Right now, the e-commerce giant offers a $100 discount on the 11-inch model, bringing the Wi-Fi-only 256GB tablet just under the $900 mark. Those who want more screen real estate aren't left out—a $199 price cut is up for grabs on the 13-inch variant.
While these aren't the best discounts we've ever seen, they're the only deals available right now. We've checked and found no matching promos at Best Buy and Walmart. And let's be fair: this Apple tablet still delivers massive value for the price.
It's not just the display that impresses. We've tested this device extensively (see our iPad Pro M4 review for reference) and found the M4 chip delivers a huge performance boost over the previous model. Needless to say, the tablet is virtually unstoppable, and chances are you'll have a hard time finding an app that can slow it down.
Undeniably pricey, the iPad Pro M4 still checks all the boxes you could possibly want in an iOS tablet. Plus, both sizes are a bit more affordable than usual thanks to Amazon's latest deals. Get the model that fits you best and save before it's too late.
With dual-layered OLED panels and Ultra Retina XDR (i.e., 120Hz refresh rate), this slate delivers stunning visuals, excellent color accuracy, and sufficient brightness for comfortable outdoor use. As you probably know, all other iPads have more modest 60Hz displays, making this one stand out even more.
Battery life is just as good, by the way. You can expect the larger size to last almost 11 hours with nonstop web browsing and over eight hours with video streaming. All of that, combined with some Apple Intelligence features, make the iPad Pro M4 simply the best iPad money can buy.
07 Jun, 2025
