Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Amazon launches yet another iPad Pro M4 promo you can't pass up

Amazon's latest (and exclusive) deal makes both iPad Pro M4 sizes more affordable.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the iPad Pro M4 by their hips, showcasing the iconic Apple logo.
The ultimate iPad experience doesn't come cheap, but these Amazon deals make the latest iPad Pro M4 models a bit more affordable. Right now, the e-commerce giant offers a $100 discount on the 11-inch model, bringing the Wi-Fi-only 256GB tablet just under the $900 mark. Those who want more screen real estate aren't left out—a $199 price cut is up for grabs on the 13-inch variant.

11-inch iPad Pro M4, 256GB: $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (10%)
The 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro with an 11-inch display and an M4 chip is down by $100 at Amazon. This solid discount is only available on the model in Space Black. Take advantage and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

13-inch iPad Pro M4, 256GB: $199 off at Amazon

$199 off (15%)
Alternatively, you can buy the larger 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for $199 off at Amazon. This promo is available on the 256GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity in Silver and brings the ~$1,300 tablet just under the $1,100 mark.
Buy at Amazon

While these aren't the best discounts we've ever seen, they're the only deals available right now. We've checked and found no matching promos at Best Buy and Walmart. And let's be fair: this Apple tablet still delivers massive value for the price.

With dual-layered OLED panels and Ultra Retina XDR (i.e., 120Hz refresh rate), this slate delivers stunning visuals, excellent color accuracy, and sufficient brightness for comfortable outdoor use. As you probably know, all other iPads have more modest 60Hz displays, making this one stand out even more.

It's not just the display that impresses. We've tested this device extensively (see our iPad Pro M4 review for reference) and found the M4 chip delivers a huge performance boost over the previous model. Needless to say, the tablet is virtually unstoppable, and chances are you'll have a hard time finding an app that can slow it down.

Battery life is just as good, by the way. You can expect the larger size to last almost 11 hours with nonstop web browsing and over eight hours with video streaming. All of that, combined with some Apple Intelligence features, make the iPad Pro M4 simply the best iPad money can buy.

Undeniably pricey, the iPad Pro M4 still checks all the boxes you could possibly want in an iOS tablet. Plus, both sizes are a bit more affordable than usual thanks to Amazon's latest deals. Get the model that fits you best and save before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
101 stories
07 Jun, 2025
Amazon launches yet another iPad Pro M4 promo you can't pass up
06 Jun, 2025
Best Buy is selling Apple's budget-friendly iPad 11 at a huge $150 discount with 512GB storage
03 Jun, 2025
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
30 May, 2025
The 512GB iPad Air M2 gets an epic $350 discount in Amazon's latest sale
28 May, 2025
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless