Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
As we shared, the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now cheaper on Amazon. But what if you prefer headphones and are in the market for new, high-end cans? Well, we're happy to report that the QuietComfort Earbuds II aren't the only Bose audio product on sale right now.
The retailer is currently offering a sweet $100 discount on the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, the successor of the legendary QuietComfort 45. Thanks to this price cut, you can score a set for under $250, making this deal truly unmissable. But it's important to hurry up and pull the trigger on this offer now, as it has been available for a few weeks now and you never know when Amazon might decide to return the headphones to their usual price.
While not Bose's flagship cans, the QuietComfort headphones offer great sound, which you can easily adjust to your taste through the EQ in the Bose Music app. Additionally, these fellas come with top-tier ANC, which mutes sounds in the mid and high frequency ranges with ease. They also have good battery life, offering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Overall, the new Bose QuietComfort headphones rank among the best wireless headphones on the market and offer great value for money. In fact, these are the cans to get if you don't want to splash out a whopping $429 on the top-of-the-line Bose QuietComfort Ultra, missing out only on the Ultra's Spatial Audio and head-tracking features.
Therefore, our advice is simple! Tap the deal button in this lovely article and score a pair of brand-new, high-end Bose headphones for less now!
