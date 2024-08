Amazon cuts the price of the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, making them truly irresistible

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $100 on Amazon! Snag a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at an awesome $100 discount on Amazon. The headphones offer clear sound, great ANC, and deliver up to 24 hours of listening time. Save today! $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Yes, the headphones were discounted by $120 (34%) at the retailer around the end of July, so the current 29% markdown isn't the highest we've seen on these headphones. However, it's still significant and lets you save big on true premium cans.Replacing Bose's flagship QuietComfort 45 in 2023, the new QuietComfort headphones became the premium cans to get if you don't want to break the bank on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. While lacking Ultra's Spatial Audio and head-tracking features, the new QuietComfort headphones deliver amazing sound out of the box. You can also tailor their audio to your preferences via the EQ in the Bose Music app.In addition, they also come with incredible ANC that effectively silences mid and high-frequency sounds. Their battery life is also pretty great, delivering up to 24 hours of playtime on one charge.As you can see, the new Bose QuietComfort is a real bang for your buck with their awesome sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's sweet $100 discount makes them even more irresistible. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a pair of brand-new Bose QuietComfort headphones now while the offer is still up for grabs!