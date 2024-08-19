Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Amazon cuts the price of the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, making them truly irresistible

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon cuts the price of the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, making them truly irresistible
Woot may be selling the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but if you are in the market for new top-tier headphones, we suggest going for the new Bose QuietComfort headphones instead.

At this very moment, these fellas are discounted by $100 on Amazon and can be yours at a sweet 29% discount. So, you can snatch a pair of high-end wireless cans for under $250 by pulling the trigger on this offer now.

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $100 on Amazon!

Snag a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at an awesome $100 discount on Amazon. The headphones offer clear sound, great ANC, and deliver up to 24 hours of listening time. Save today!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, the headphones were discounted by $120 (34%) at the retailer around the end of July, so the current 29% markdown isn't the highest we've seen on these headphones. However, it's still significant and lets you save big on true premium cans.

Replacing Bose's flagship QuietComfort 45 in 2023, the new QuietComfort headphones became the premium cans to get if you don't want to break the bank on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. While lacking Ultra's Spatial Audio and head-tracking features, the new QuietComfort headphones deliver amazing sound out of the box. You can also tailor their audio to your preferences via the EQ in the Bose Music app.

In addition, they also come with incredible ANC that effectively silences mid and high-frequency sounds. Their battery life is also pretty great, delivering up to 24 hours of playtime on one charge.

As you can see, the new Bose QuietComfort is a real bang for your buck with their awesome sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's sweet $100 discount makes them even more irresistible. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on a pair of brand-new Bose QuietComfort headphones now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bose Headphones - Deals History
19 stories
19 Aug, 2024
Amazon cuts the price of the new Bose QuietComfort headphones, making them truly irresistible
08 Aug, 2024
The superior Bose QuietComfort Ultra are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
31 Jul, 2024
The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are heavily discounted on Amazon; save while you can
08 Jul, 2024
The top-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped to a new record-low price on Amazon
18 Jun, 2024
Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II are a dream come true at $90 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless