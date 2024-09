The fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now even cheaper on Amazon

Save $105 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are now even cheaper on Amazon than they were about two weeks ago. You can currently save $105 on the models in Soapstone and Triple Black. Best Buy and Walmart sell the noise cancelling earbuds at higher prices, making Amazon's deal a delight. $105 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Less than two weeks ago, we shared an exciting $100 price cut on some of the best wireless earbuds from Bose, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. These puppies are still on sale today, and they now enjoy slightly lower prices. If you act soon, you can save $105 on the models in Soapstone and Triple Black, which can normally set you back almost $280.While that doesn't seem like a much better deal, we should note that neither Best Buy nor Walmart have a matching discount. In other words, Amazon now offers the lowest price for these Bose earbuds. Then again, that's not an all-time low, for we saw them for less than $170 at the beginning of July.These fellas may not be as popular as the AirPods Pro 2 or the just-launched Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , but they remain among the top noise-cancelling options on the market. For their asking price, they offer fantastic personalized noise cancellation that should significantly reduce the volume of low-pitched noises coming from your surroundings.What about their sound performance? You get respectable audio with plenty of bass and multiple EQ modes to select via the Bose Music app. There's also the option to have your ear canal 'tested' by the earbuds to tailor the audio to your ears.Additional perks here include single-earbud listening. As you might guess, that allows you to keep listening with just one earbud on. Then again, there's no Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, so you should keep that in mind. Finally, you get up to six hours of use between charges and up to two hours of music from a 20-minute charge.Are these theon the market? Probably not, but they do offer good enough ANC quality to make a worthwhile investment. And if you're into bass-heavy music, you should be pretty satisfied with how they sound. The best part? They're now 38% cheaper than usual on Amazon. Get yours and save while you can.