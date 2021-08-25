Apple's new Android flagship-killer looks like iPhone 12 and costs as much as iPhone 12 Mini

for sure









Apple's clever plan for market domination pays off... again: The best-selling iPhones are last-year's iPhones

There are two takeaways from Apple's strategy of keeping the standard versions of last year's flagships around:



1. The iPhone 12 Mini will finally get a fair chance on the market. According to many, this phone was overpriced, to begin with. However, with a new starting price of $599, the smallest iPhone will be much more competitive. It is believed that many people actually skipped the iPhone 12 Mini because of its name, implying that "Mini" gives people a connotation for "less" - with "fewer features", less space, less battery, etc.





In reality, the only difference between the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini is indeed the battery size. If you are willing to carry a power bank on your busy days, that's really all you'll have to sacrifice. The rest of the hardware and software is identical to that of the iPhone 12.



2. The second takeaway is that the discounted $699 starting price of the iPhone 12 will be the beginning of a whole new appeal for this device. Apple knows that, but how do I know that? Well, it's time for a brief history lesson. Pay attention to the release dates of the top-selling smartphones (which happen to be iPhones) since 2018:













In the end: Tough times ahead for Android



Given the fact that the most significant improvements to the iPhone this year are going to be for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be a better deal than ever. The



So, even if Apple failed to price and perhaps even name the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini accordingly, that's Cupertino's second chance. A second chance that Tim Cook and company get every year - not thanks to luck, but thanks to a very smart strategy for keeping older iPhones around. See? Apple's the master of flagship smartphone market domination. We'll explore Cupertino's masterplan in a future story. The point here is - it's written in the stars. The stage is all set for the iPhone 12 to continue shining. It's safe to assume that the iPhone 12 is going to become the best-selling smartphone of 2021 and the new Android flagship killer. If you want to know more about Apple's domination in the flagship smartphone segment, head to this story Given the fact that the most significant improvements to the iPhone this year are going to be for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be a better deal than ever. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are expected to bring mild upgrades, mainly focused on the ultra-wide-angle camera performance and design - a smaller notch. But really - that's about it. The rest of the improvements we expect to see are negligible - improved performance with the same kind of 5nm processor; slightly bigger batteries (except the iPhone 13 Pro Max), etc.So, even if Apple failed to price and perhaps even name the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini accordingly, that's Cupertino's second chance. A second chance that Tim Cook and company getnot thanks to luck, but thanks to a very smart strategy for keeping older iPhones around.









So, congratulations, Apple! You did it, do it, and will do it again… Meanwhile, we'll keep waiting for an Android flagship to enter the top 10 best-sellers list. The last phones that managed to do that were Samsung's In fact, even the iPhone 11 is expected to remain on sale at $499! Even though this phone will be two years old, it's going to be extremely hard to argue with the value proposition, given that it will get another 3-4 years of software support! I can see why many would prefer it over more expensive iPhones or equally priced Android "flagship-killers".So, congratulations, Apple! You did it, do it, and will do it again… Meanwhile, we'll keep waiting for an Android flagship to enter the top 10 best-sellers list. The last phones that managed to do that were Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, which managed the 7th and 8th spot in 2018.

Yet, the iPhone 12 starts at $799 for 64GB of storage, which isn't exactly a great deal. However, the light at the end of the tunnel is the iPhone 13. As you might know, the iPhone 13 release will bring the iPhone 12 price down significantly. We are expecting that Apple will keep the iPhone 12 Mini around as well.