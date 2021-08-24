iPhone 13 - Apple's way of saying: "Buy an iPhone 12, or wait for iPhone 14"

Don't forget to vote in the polls found at the end of the story: Which iPhone would you choose - iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14? Should Apple call the iPhone 13 "iPhone 12S"?









Now, you’d think: “Sure, the 13 Pro Max is the bigger phone… of course, it’s going to have the biggest battery”. And to that, I’d say… Pixel 5A. Sure, the Pixel 5A won’t match the camera system on the



Yet it has a 4,680AmAh battery! That’s 27% (!!!) bigger than the 3,687mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and (still) bigger than the expected 4,352mAh battery on the iPhone 13 Pro Max...

iPhone 13: Apple A14 Bionic and iPhone 12 camera in disguise?



The camera department is another area in which the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini aren’t expected to dominate. As mentioned in the beginning, we are expecting a new ultra-wide camera, which will be a big improvement compared to the mediocre ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 12.



Other than that, the rest of the camera improvements are expected to come thanks to Apple’s A15 processor, which might finally allow the iPhone 13 series to shoot Portrait Mode videos. Still, there’s a 50/50 chance this might happen.



Speaking of the A15 processor, this one is also expected to be a mild upgrade, going from 5nm on the iPhone 12 to… 5nm on the iPhone 13. That’s right - it doesn’t seem like we are getting a 3-4nm Apple chip this year. Therefore any power efficiency and performance gains will probably be negligible, and mostly thanks to overclocking and iOS 15.



Want a high-refresh-rate display on your iPhone 13; faster charging; reverse-



But guess what… that’s OK! For those who might be using an older iPhone 6,7,8,X,XS, or even iPhone 11, once the iPhone 13 launches, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are going to get cheaper. You’d be able to buy an iPhone 12 directly from Apple for just $699. Of course, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max won’t be sold by Apple anymore, but you’ll find plenty of places that will offer them at a discount, especially around Black Friday.



iPhone 14: Apple to finally make the standard iPhone 14... "Pro"



However! If you want to be the ultimate iPhone upgrade procrastinator, you’d have to wait about a year for the iPhone 14 (not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro). However! If you want to be the ultimate iPhone upgrade procrastinator, you’d have to wait about a year for the iPhone 14 (not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro).









So, as you can see - both the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 14 series seem like a better “bang for the buck", compared to the iPhone 13. At least if I was on a $799 budget, I know what I’d do - get an iPhone 12 Pro if I have an old iPhone that definitely needs upgrading; or just stick to my 2-3 year old one, and wait for the iPhone 14, or even iPhone 14 Pro, which is rumored to have a brand new camera system with 48MP primary camera, and a periscope zoom lens.



Let us know - what are you planning to do? Get an iPhone 13, or get a good deal on an iPhone 12? Perhaps I’ve convinced you to wait for the iPhone 14? Also, do you think the iPhone 13 should actually be called the iPhone 12S - would that name fit the incremental upgrade better?





Which iPhone would you choose? Why? Please, leave a comment. iPhone 12 iPhone 13 iPhone 14 A "Pro" model - I need some of the "Pro" features. iPhone 12 13.5% iPhone 13 19.34% iPhone 14 29.56% A "Pro" model - I need some of the "Pro" features. 37.59%

Should Apple call the iPhone 13 "iPhone 12S" instead? Yes! The upgrades over the iPhone 12 aren't enough. No. "iPhone 13" is fine. Yes! The upgrades over the iPhone 12 aren't enough. 64.08% No. "iPhone 13" is fine. 35.92%

The iPhone 13… Apple’s safest bet might turn out to be the smallest iPhone upgrade ever. You might think that’s crazy! The iPhone XS or 6S must be the most insignificant iPhone upgrades ever. However, that’s the thing - they were “S” models. Apple was upfront about it - don’t buy this phone if you already have the previous model. And although we saw rumors about the “iPhone 12S”, we are about 3-4 away from Apple’s iPhone event, and all signs now point towards an iPhone 13.Wait, what?! Isn’t the iPhone 13 getting a 120Hz ProMotion display with better cameras and much bigger battery? Well, yes… But that mostly holds true for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.If we ignore the expected new ultra-wide-angle camera, which is supposed to be a massive upgrade over the iPhone 12 series (this one is kinda meh, anyway), there’s not much new to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Yes, we’ll have a smaller notch and bigger-ish batteries, but again - the latter is mostly going to affect the iPhone 13 Pro Max.I don’t know about you, but just the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro comes with a matt finish, 128GB base storage, and a zoom camera would be absolutely enough to sway me towards it. Although, things like LiDAR and the stainless steel frame come as a very nice bonus!