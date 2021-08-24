Notifications
Apple Editorials

iPhone 13 - Apple's way of saying: "Buy an iPhone 12, or wait for iPhone 14"

Martin Filipov
By @martintweets
10
iPhone 13 - Apple's way of saying: "Buy an iPhone 12, or wait for iPhone 14"
Don't forget to vote in the polls found at the end of the story: Which iPhone would you choose - iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14? Should Apple call the iPhone 13 "iPhone 12S"?

The iPhone 13… Apple’s safest bet might turn out to be the smallest iPhone upgrade ever. You might think that’s crazy! The iPhone XS or 6S must be the most insignificant iPhone upgrades ever. However, that’s the thing - they were “S” models. Apple was upfront about it - don’t buy this phone if you already have the previous model. And although we saw rumors about the “iPhone 12S”, we are about 3-4 away from Apple’s iPhone event, and all signs now point towards an iPhone 13.

Wait, what?! Isn’t the iPhone 13 getting a 120Hz ProMotion display with better cameras and much bigger battery? Well, yes… But that mostly holds true for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If we ignore the expected new ultra-wide-angle camera, which is supposed to be a massive upgrade over the iPhone 12 series (this one is kinda meh, anyway), there’s not much new to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Yes, we’ll have a smaller notch and bigger-ish batteries, but again - the latter is mostly going to affect the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini: Probably not the battery upgrade of your dreams


ModelBattery capacityBattery capacity increase compared to iPhone 12 series
iPhone 13 Mini2,406 mAh8% increase compared to iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 132,406 mAh10% increase compared to iPhone 12
iPhone 13 Pro2,406 mAh10% increase compared to iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max2,406 mAh18% increase compared to iPhone 12 Pro max

So, the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models are getting a tiny battery bump, while just like with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is seeing the bigger gains. That’s especially bad for the iPhone 13 Mini since the iPhone 12 Mini is already barely able to make it through a full day of use.

Now, you’d think: “Sure, the 13 Pro Max is the bigger phone… of course, it’s going to have the biggest battery”. And to that, I’d say… Pixel 5A. Sure, the Pixel 5A won’t match the camera system on the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the premium stainless steel and glass build, but its screen is substantially smaller (6.34-inch vs 6.7-inch); and the device is much, much lighter (183g vs 228g).

Yet it has a 4,680AmAh battery! That’s 27% (!!!) bigger than the 3,687mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and (still) bigger than the expected 4,352mAh battery on the iPhone 13 Pro Max...

iPhone 13: Apple A14 Bionic and iPhone 12 camera in disguise?



The camera department is another area in which the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini aren’t expected to dominate. As mentioned in the beginning, we are expecting a new ultra-wide camera, which will be a big improvement compared to the mediocre ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 12.

Other than that, the rest of the camera improvements are expected to come thanks to Apple’s A15 processor, which might finally allow the iPhone 13 series to shoot Portrait Mode videos. Still, there’s a 50/50 chance this might happen.

Speaking of the A15 processor, this one is also expected to be a mild upgrade, going from 5nm on the iPhone 12 to… 5nm on the iPhone 13. That’s right - it doesn’t seem like we are getting a 3-4nm Apple chip this year. Therefore any power efficiency and performance gains will probably be negligible, and mostly thanks to overclocking and iOS 15.

Want a high-refresh-rate display on your iPhone 13; faster charging; reverse-wireless charging; a periscope zoom camera (or a zoom camera at all); a two-day battery; or 128GB base storage? Well, this is not going to be the iPhone for you.

But guess what… that’s OK! For those who might be using an older iPhone 6,7,8,X,XS, or even iPhone 11, once the iPhone 13 launches, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are going to get cheaper. You’d be able to buy an iPhone 12 directly from Apple for just $699. Of course, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max won’t be sold by Apple anymore, but you’ll find plenty of places that will offer them at a discount, especially around Black Friday.

So, yes - what I’m saying is, you’d most likely be much better off buying an iPhone 12 and save $100, or just spend the same $799 for an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max (if you are lucky to find such a deal).

iPhone 12 specsiPhone 13 (Expected/rumored specs)iPhone 12 Pro specs
Flat edges, aluminum frame, glass sandwich, glossyFlat edges, aluminum frame, glass sandwich, glossy finishFlat edges, stainless steel frame, glass sandwich, matt finish
Wider notch with FaceIDNarrower notch with FaceIDWider notch with FaceID
5nm A14 Bionic5nm A15 Bionic5nm A14 Bionic
60Hz OLED display60Hz OLED/LTPO display60Hz OLED display
64GB base storage64GB base storage128GB base storage
20W charging (charger not in the box)Rumored 25W charging (charger not in the box)20W charging (charger not in the box)
2,815 mAh battery3,095 mAh battery2,815 mAh battery
2x telephoto/zoom camera
LiDAR
Sensor-shift stabilization with OIS & EISSensor-shift stabilization with OIS & EISOIS & EIS

I don’t know about you, but just the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro comes with a matt finish, 128GB base storage, and a zoom camera would be absolutely enough to sway me towards it. Although, things like LiDAR and the stainless steel frame come as a very nice bonus!

iPhone 14: Apple to finally make the standard iPhone 14... "Pro"



However! If you want to be the ultimate iPhone upgrade procrastinator, you’d have to wait about a year for the iPhone 14 (not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro).

iPhone 12iPhone 13iPhone 14
Flat edges, aluminum frame, glass sandwich, glossyFlat edges, aluminum frame, glass sandwich, glossyFlat edges, stainless steel frame, glass sandwich
Wider notch with FaceIDNarrower notch with FaceIDNarrower notch with FaceID
5nm A14 Bionic5nm A15 Bionic3/4nm A16 Bionic
60Hz OLED display60Hz OLED/LTPO display120Hz OLED/LTPO display
64GB base storage64GB base storage64/128GB base storage???
20W charging (charger not in the box)Rumored 25W charging (charger not in the box)Expected faster charging
2,815 mAh battery3,095 mAh batteryExpected bigger battery
Bigger main camera sensor (likely inherited from iPhone 13 Pro Max)
Bigger ultra-wide camera sensor (likely inherited from iPhone 13 Pro Max)
Tele/zoom camera (2/2.5x)?!

So, as you can see - both the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 14 series seem like a better “bang for the buck", compared to the iPhone 13. At least if I was on a $799 budget, I know what I’d do - get an iPhone 12 Pro if I have an old iPhone that definitely needs upgrading; or just stick to my 2-3 year old one, and wait for the iPhone 14, or even iPhone 14 Pro, which is rumored to have a brand new camera system with 48MP primary camera, and a periscope zoom lens.

Let us know - what are you planning to do? Get an iPhone 13, or get a good deal on an iPhone 12? Perhaps I’ve convinced you to wait for the iPhone 14? Also, do you think the iPhone 13 should actually be called the iPhone 12S - would that name fit the incremental upgrade better?

Which iPhone would you choose? Why? Please, leave a comment.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.3
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $730 Special BestBuy $829 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Apple iPhone 14 specs
Apple iPhone 14 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

