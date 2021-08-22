iPhone 13 Pro: The biggest display leap since Apple’s iPhone 4 (Sorry, iPhone X)

Of course, 11 years later, the tables have turned. Android flagships have significantly more advanced displays than iPhones, thanks to their higher refresh rates and touch sampling rates. For reference:









If you haven’t used a phone with a high refresh rate screen, I strongly recommend going into a store to try a recent Android flagship. Pretty much all of them will feature at least 90-120Hz refresh rates.





So, what should you expect? Well, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max displays will look and, more importantly, feel much faster. Animations and scrolling will be smoother than ever. Combined with Apple’s already great optimization, which makes even 60Hz displays look smooth, the 120Hz ProMotion display will elevate the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, to new heights. It will be a huge visual change for iPhone users, who (let’s be honest), aren’t used to big changes.





Apart from the 120Hz ProMotion display, the iPhone 13 series is (finally!) expected to become an Always-On display ! Of course, Apple will tell you this feature comes from the Apple Watch , and while this might be true, we all know that Android phones have featured Always-On displays for ages. Regardless, it would be a great addition, which will make the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max displays even more... Pro. Even better, it is believed that the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini might also join the Always-On display party!





That’s why I expect that the iPhone 13 series will sell like hotcakes! And guess what - Apple agrees. As reported , Cupertino is so confident that the iPhone 13 series will sell well that they’ve ordered 100 million units! This is more than the iPhone 12 series initial order, and these phones already broke a few records.





The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max: The best-selling phones of 2020-2021 might be outshined soon





Top 10 smartphones by volume share, Q1 2021:





iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Xiaomi Redmi 9A Xiaomi Redmi 9 Samsung Galaxy A12 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Samsung Galaxy A21S Samsung Galaxy A31





Back in 2014, Apple finally jumped on the big screen train wagon, despite the fact that Steve Jobs probably wouldn’t have liked this idea. We’ll never know if that would have been the case. However, what we know is that people went Bananas for those iPhone 6 Apples . The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus exceeded 200 million sold units.



Now, Apple has a chance to cause another boom effect, once people find out that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max really do feel much faster, smoother, and more responsive thanks to the 120Hz ProMotion display, A15 chip, and of course, iOS 15.



In the end, we are glad that Apple is finally going to join the high-refresh-rate club. The iPhone 13 series is expected to be unveiled in the third week of September, which is about a month away. We are also looking forward to the iPhone 14, which might make the standard iPhone "Pro", thanks to the 120Hz ProMotion display that might make its way down from the iPhone 13 Pro.




