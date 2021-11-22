Notification Center

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro
The inevitable avalanche of top Black Friday AirPods deals has started pretty early this year, with substantial discounts offered by a number of major US retailers in the last few weeks on everything from Apple's over-ear Max headphones to the entry-level second-gen earbuds and even the hot new third-gen non-Pro model.

The 2019-released AirPods Pro were themselves on sale at a crazy low price well ahead of Thanksgiving... in refurbished condition, but bargain hunters who didn't rush into claiming the first good discount of the holiday season can now score an objectively better deal.

Check out the killer deal here



You'll need to be a Costco member and hurry if you want to shave an unprecedented 80 bucks off the $249.99 list price of a brand-new pair of AirPods Pro bundled with a MagSafe charging case.

This is without a doubt one of the best Black Friday Apple promotions available right now, and although the expiration date is technically set as November 26 (aka the actual Black Friday 2021), it's hard to believe Costco will have enough inventory to satisfy demand for more than a couple of days (at best).

These are Apple's "new" AirPods Pro, mind you, sold alongside a MagSafe charging case for only a month or so... with the exact same specs and features as the "old" variant. We're talking state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, premium sound, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, H1 processing power, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, more than 24 hours of combined battery life, and starting recently, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Non-Costco members and folks unwilling to shop (either on or offline) at the warehouse club chain for some reason currently have to cough up $189.99 instead of $169.99 pretty much nationwide. 

The humbler $60 discount is available at the time of this writing at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target (to name just a few of the retail heavyweights), and it's unclear if anyone will be able to beat or at least match Costco anytime soon. If you ask us, holding off on a purchase is simply not worth the risk.

