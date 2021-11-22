Here's where you can get the best Black Friday deal on Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro

















You'll need to be a Costco member and hurry if you want to shave an unprecedented 80 bucks off the $249.99 list price of a brand-new pair of AirPods Pro bundled with a MagSafe charging case.





This is without a doubt one of the best Black Friday Apple promotions available right now, and although the expiration date is technically set as November 26 (aka the actual Black Friday 2021), it's hard to believe Costco will have enough inventory to satisfy demand for more than a couple of days (at best).





These are Apple 's "new" AirPods Pro, mind you, sold alongside a MagSafe charging case for only a month or so... with the exact same specs and features as the "old" variant. We're talking state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, premium sound, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, H1 processing power, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, more than 24 hours of combined battery life, and starting recently, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.





Non-Costco members and folks unwilling to shop (either on or offline) at the warehouse club chain for some reason currently have to cough up $189.99 instead of $169.99 pretty much nationwide.





The humbler $60 discount is available at the time of this writing at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target (to name just a few of the retail heavyweights), and it's unclear if anyone will be able to beat or at least match Costco anytime soon. If you ask us, holding off on a purchase is simply not worth the risk.



