The AirPods Max are at a record-low price, hurry up before the deal is gone

Are you a fan of premium high-quality over-ear headphones? If so, you might want to consider the Apple AirPods Max, which are now at a record low price. These true wireless headphones can be purchased with a $120 discount in all of their color versions except Space Gray, which has seen a more modest price cut of $70. Hurry up before the deal is over.
This Amazon deal is the best we’ve seen so far. The AirPods Max were released earlier this year and are Apple’s best true wireless headphones ever. These headphones feature an adaptive EQ (equalizer) which optimizes the audio output and active noise cancellation.
The AirPods Max also supports Spatial Audio. This feature creates an even more immersive music experience. To use it you need to be an Apple Music subscriber. These wireless headphones also have great battery life, with Apple claiming 20 hours of playback on a single charge.
Apple’s AirPods Max are very premium-made. These are all metal, with a stainless steel frame for the cups. The parts that touch your head and ears, like the cushions of the ear cups and the frame, are some of the most comfortable on the market.
The AirPods Max next to their case
The AirPods Max headphones are controlled by two buttons. There is a digital crown for the volume and a noise cancellation button that lets you switch between the Transparency and Active noise cancellation modes.
Apple’s expensive audio accessory comes with a case. It protects the earcups of the AirPods Max and sticks to them via a magnetic flap. These Apple headphones charge with a Lightning cable which you can find in the box too.