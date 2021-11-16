Black Friday starts now for cash-strapped Apple AirPods Pro buyers

Black Friday starts now for cash-strapped Apple AirPods Pro buyers0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally priced at a whopping $249 (in brand-new condition), the noise-cancelling buds are naturally on sale at a huge $100 discount for a very limited time, and perhaps more importantly, in refurbished condition.
In other words, this is almost surely one of the top Black Friday wireless headphones promotions available right now, and it could well stay that way throughout the holiday season.
You're also looking at one of the lowest prices ever charged by a major (or semi-major) US retailer for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation out there. Of course, these are not the "new" AirPods Pro bundled with a MagSafe charging case, but the specifications and features are as impressive as always (especially at $149.99), including everything from a powerful Apple H1 chip to state-of-the-art ANC technology, top-notch audio quality, and more than 24 hours of combined battery life.