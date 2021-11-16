Notification Center

Deals Black Friday

Black Friday starts now for cash-strapped Apple AirPods Pro buyers

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday starts now for cash-strapped Apple AirPods Pro buyers
Commercially released more than two whole years ago, the AirPods Pro may not get a proper sequel until the third quarter of next year, which is still a good eight months away. That obviously means that prospective buyers of Apple's best true wireless earbuds should waste no time and try to treat themselves to a great-sounding Christmas gift at a nice discount.

While we certainly wouldn't blame you if you assumed the best Black Friday AirPods deals are yet to come, it's hard to think you'll ever be able to purchase these bad boys for less than 150 bucks.

Apple AirPods Pro

Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty

$99 off (40%)
$149 99
$249
Buy at Woot

Normally priced at a whopping $249 (in brand-new condition), the noise-cancelling buds are naturally on sale at a huge $100 discount for a very limited time, and perhaps more importantly, in refurbished condition. 

That's clearly a big downside to consider before pulling the trigger, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you're looking at "grade A" refurbs here backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty. In case you're wondering, Woot parent company Amazon is currently selling "renewed" AirPods Pros starting at around $167 a pair, while Best Buy is charging $169.99 for Geek Squad certified refurbished units.

In other words, this is almost surely one of the top Black Friday wireless headphones promotions available right now, and it could well stay that way throughout the holiday season.

You're also looking at one of the lowest prices ever charged by a major (or semi-major) US retailer for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation out there. Of course, these are not the "new" AirPods Pro bundled with a MagSafe charging case, but the specifications and features are as impressive as always (especially at $149.99), including everything from a powerful Apple H1 chip to state-of-the-art ANC technology, top-notch audio quality, and more than 24 hours of combined battery life.

