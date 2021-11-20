Notification Center

Deals Black Friday

The first good Apple AirPods 3 deal is live right now (but not for long)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first good Apple AirPods 3 deal is live right now (but not for long)
While you may still have to wait a few days for the best Black Friday AirPods deals of this holiday season if you're interested in picking up Apple's humblest or most impressive true wireless earbuds right now, the same is actually not true as far as the company's newest (own-brand) "hearables" are concerned.

That's because the non-Pro AirPods 3 can already be purchased in exchange for $169.99 from Woot in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Apple AirPods 3

True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, New

$14 off (8%)
$164 99
$179
Buy at Woot

Even better, Amazon Prime members are eligible for an additional $5 discount simply by logging into their account before checkout, which will bring your savings up to a total of 15 bucks. That may not sound like an earth-shattering Black Friday deal, but it obviously beats everything other US retailers have been able to offer so far since the third-gen AirPods saw daylight just last month.

Amazon and Walmart, for instance, can only do a $4 markdown from a $179 list price at the time of this writing, while the likes of Best Buy and Target have yet to slash a single buck off that figure, which by the way is dangerously close to the AirPods Pro's reduced tags before Christmas.

Despite lacking the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology of their Pro-branded cousins, the AirPods 3 are clearly among the very best true wireless earbuds available today, especially at $164.99.

In addition to spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, these bad boys have an all-new design that's more comfortable than ever before going for them, as well as IPX4 water resistance, overall stellar sound performance, and perhaps most importantly, up to 30 hours of combined battery life made possible by a MagSafe charging case.

Will you be able to score better Black Friday Apple deals next week? Most definitely. But will this specific Apple product drop to a lower price anytime soon? We hardly doubt it. Just keep in mind the killer promo will be gone at the end of the day and there's obviously no word on when it might return.

