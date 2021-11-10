Notification Center

Apple's second-gen AirPods are on sale at their lowest ever price well ahead of Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snap up Apple's incredibly popular second-gen AirPods and just so happen to be a Costco member, you might not want to wait any longer.

That's because the entry-level version of some of the best true wireless earbuds... released in 2019 is currently sold at a measly $89.99 after a fresh instant discount of 30 bucks from an already reduced $119.99 "online price."

Check out the killer new deal here



In case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy are charging as much as $129.99 at the time of this writing after $30 markdowns of their own from Apple's original $159.99 MSRP. The manufacturer itself seems to have permanently slashed that price down to $129 on the heels of the AirPods 3's recent launch, while Amazon doesn't currently have the affordable AirPods 2 in stock at all.

We're obviously talking about the non-Pro AirPods bundled with a good old fashioned wired charging case, and although better Black Friday 2021 deals could always be on the horizon, you don't get a lot of time to consider your options here.

The hot new members-only Costco offer is merely scheduled to last until tomorrow, November 11, and even more worryingly, the undoubtedly in-demand product is already "backordered" as we write this. If you hurry, you can still hope to receive the second-gen AirPods at home before Thanksgiving or pick them up in a nearby warehouse (if available) at your earliest convenience.

If you ask us, there's a more than decent chance the best Black Friday AirPods deals later this month will include this exact same discount across a number of major US retailers and warehouse store chains, but there are naturally no guarantees either way.

To our knowledge, the AirPods 2 with a wired charging case have never been available at such a crazy low price before, dropping a couple of times (and for a very limited time) down to as little as $99.99.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Review
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Review
Apr 01, 2019, 10:03 AM, by Rado Slavov
AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Visible evolution
Nov 01, 2021, 8:26 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 vs Apple AirPods – there's a clear winner
Aug 19, 2021, 7:40 AM, by Rado Minkov
New AirPods 2019 vs original AirPods: all the differences
New AirPods 2019 vs original AirPods: all the differences
Mar 20, 2019, 10:07 AM, by Georgi Zarkov

