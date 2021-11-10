Apple's second-gen AirPods are on sale at their lowest ever price well ahead of Black Friday

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snap up Apple 's incredibly popular second-gen AirPods and just so happen to be a Costco member, you might not want to wait any longer.





That's because the entry-level version of some of the best true wireless earbuds ... released in 2019 is currently sold at a measly $89.99 after a fresh instant discount of 30 bucks from an already reduced $119.99 "online price."













In case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy are charging as much as $129.99 at the time of this writing after $30 markdowns of their own from Apple's original $159.99 MSRP. The manufacturer itself seems to have permanently slashed that price down to $129 on the heels of the AirPods 3 's recent launch, while Amazon doesn't currently have the affordable AirPods 2 in stock at all.





We're obviously talking about the non-Pro AirPods bundled with a good old fashioned wired charging case, and although better Black Friday 2021 deals could always be on the horizon, you don't get a lot of time to consider your options here.





The hot new members-only Costco offer is merely scheduled to last until tomorrow, November 11, and even more worryingly, the undoubtedly in-demand product is already "backordered" as we write this. If you hurry, you can still hope to receive the second-gen AirPods at home before Thanksgiving or pick them up in a nearby warehouse (if available) at your earliest convenience.





If you ask us, there's a more than decent chance the best Black Friday AirPods deals later this month will include this exact same discount across a number of major US retailers and warehouse store chains, but there are naturally no guarantees either way.





To our knowledge, the AirPods 2 with a wired charging case have never been available at such a crazy low price before, dropping a couple of times (and for a very limited time) down to as little as $99.99.



