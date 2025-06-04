Google releases Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 to exterminate some bugs
Google releases Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 to exterminate bugs found with the beta's first release.
When Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 at the end of last month, the first beta release for the September Pixel Feature Drop transformed my Pixel 6 Pro into a new phone with better performance and improved battery life. Along with some improvements, the update also included some bugs that have been addressed in today's release by Google of Android 16 QR1 Beta 1.1 (BP31.250502.008.A1).
If you have a compatible Pixel device, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet series devices, go to Settings > System > Software updates. If you see the prompt for the update, tap on it and follow the directions to install it.
The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 update is a minor release that exists to clean up some of the issues that were caused by the first Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release:
- The navigation buttons would become unresponsive in the app drawer or task switcher (Issue #418395419)
- The progress bar in the media player on the lock screen doesn't reflect the place in media (Issue #419142109)
- Fixed a crash when trying to open effects in wallpaper (Issue #419063857)
- The settings app would crash after trying to open the battery menu (Issue #419125330)
- The lock screen date could get cut off when using a wide clock style (Issue #419145518)
- The search button has a different color when scrolling (Issue #419130323)
- The approve button in Device Admin settings is missing (Issue #419144521)
- Dark album labels appeared in the photo picker when in dark mode, impacting readability (Issue #419159231)
- The date wasn't appearing on the homescreen
- Fixed a fingerprint authentication failure on a multi-user Android device in certain low-power conditions
The update continues to include the May 2025 Security patch level which was the same patch level included with the first Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 also includes version 25.13.33 of Google Play services, also unchanged from the first beta release.
I am happy with the Android 16 QPR1 beta release, especially how much improved it makes my Pixel 6 Pro feel. If you've installed the update on your Pixel, let me know what you think about it and whether you've noticed any improvement in your phone's performance and battery life.
