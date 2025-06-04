Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 to exterminate some bugs

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 to exterminate bugs found with the beta's first release.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
The Android bugdroid steps out of a display to look around.
When Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 at the end of last month, the first beta release for the September Pixel Feature Drop transformed my Pixel 6 Pro into a new phone with better performance and improved battery life. Along with some improvements, the update also included some bugs that have been addressed in today's release by Google of Android 16 QR1 Beta 1.1 (BP31.250502.008.A1).

If you have a compatible Pixel device, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, and Pixel Tablet series devices, go to Settings > System > Software updates. If you see the prompt for the update, tap on it and follow the directions to install it.

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 update is a minor release that exists to clean up some of the issues that were caused by the first Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release:

  • The navigation buttons would become unresponsive in the app drawer or task switcher (Issue #418395419)
  • The progress bar in the media player on the lock screen doesn't reflect the place in media (Issue #419142109)
  • Fixed a crash when trying to open effects in wallpaper (Issue #419063857)
  • The settings app would crash after trying to open the battery menu (Issue #419125330)
  • The lock screen date could get cut off when using a wide clock style (Issue #419145518)
  • The search button has a different color when scrolling (Issue #419130323)
  • The approve button in Device Admin settings is missing (Issue #419144521)
  • Dark album labels appeared in the photo picker when in dark mode, impacting readability (Issue #419159231)
  • The date wasn't appearing on the homescreen
  • Fixed a fingerprint authentication failure on a multi-user Android device in certain low-power conditions

The update continues to include the May 2025 Security patch level which was the same patch level included with the first Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 also includes version 25.13.33 of Google Play services, also unchanged from the first beta release.

I am happy with the Android 16 QPR1 beta release, especially how much improved it makes my Pixel 6 Pro feel. If you've installed the update on your Pixel, let me know what you think about it and whether you've noticed any improvement in your phone's performance and battery life.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

">New iphone 17

by yasmoxok • 1

Oneplus 10 pro

by yasmoxok • 2

iphone 12

by lahlousecom • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless