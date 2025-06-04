Google releases Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 to exterminate some bugs









The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 update is a minor release that exists to clean up some of the issues that were caused by the first Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release:



The navigation buttons would become unresponsive in the app drawer or task switcher (Issue #418395419)

The progress bar in the media player on the lock screen doesn't reflect the place in media (Issue #419142109)

Fixed a crash when trying to open effects in wallpaper (Issue #419063857)

The settings app would crash after trying to open the battery menu (Issue #419125330)

The lock screen date could get cut off when using a wide clock style (Issue #419145518)

The search button has a different color when scrolling (Issue #419130323)

The approve button in Device Admin settings is missing (Issue #419144521)

Dark album labels appeared in the photo picker when in dark mode, impacting readability (Issue #419159231)

The date wasn't appearing on the homescreen

Fixed a fingerprint authentication failure on a multi-user Android device in certain low-power conditions





The update continues to include the May 2025 Security patch level which was the same patch level included with the first Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 also includes version 25.13.33 of Google Play services, also unchanged from the first beta release.



