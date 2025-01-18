The state-of-the-art Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable is on sale at a bonkers 50 percent discount
I have no idea if this is a mistake on Amazon's part or not, but the e-commerce giant currently has the Motorola Razr+ (2024) on sale at a whopping 500 bucks under its $999.99 list price in a Midnight Blue hue. Coincidentally (or not), the older and decidedly humbler Razr+ (2023) has been marked down by $500 from an identical retail price of a thousand bucks in a couple of different paint jobs for a couple of weeks now.
Meanwhile, the Spring Green and Peach Fuzz flavors of the newer foldable are still only available at a decent but far from mind-blowing $200 discount, making me believe the $500 (or 50 percent) price cut of the blue model is indeed some sort of an error likely to be fixed before long.
If I'm right, Amazon may or not may honor orders made at this incredibly low and obviously completely unprecedented price. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try your luck, especially if you happen to be in the market for a nice foldable phone with high-end specifications and a premium design this lovely beginning of the year.
Yes, the Razr Plus (2024) is a smidge less powerful than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor rather than a "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but on the bright side, Motorola's latest top-of-the-line Android clamshell offers even more screen real estate than Samsung's 2024-released flip phone. We're talking an absolutely massive 6.9-inch primary display, as well as an unusually large (and extremely functional) 4-inch cover screen.
Compared to the aforementioned Razr Plus (2023), the 2024 edition also comes with much better cameras, a heftier battery, faster charging, and a more refined design in addition to a bigger second screen and a more powerful SoC. On top of everything, you get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space here, which is a more than respectable combination for the newly reduced price of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024).
All in all, you're looking at a positively dreamy deal right now, and if you don't want to wake up from this dream empty-handed, you need to hurry up and pull the trigger.
