The state-of-the-art Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable is on sale at a bonkers 50 percent discount

Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue Color $500 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





If I'm right, Amazon may or not may honor orders made at this incredibly low and obviously completely unprecedented price. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't try your luck, especially if you happen to be in the market for a nice foldable phone with high-end specifications and a premium design this lovely beginning of the year.



Razr Plus (2024) is a smidge less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , but on the bright side, Yes, the(2024) is a smidge less powerful than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor rather than a "standard", but on the bright side, Motorola 's latest top-of-the-line Android clamshell offers even more screen real estate than Samsung's 2024-released flip phone. We're talking an absolutely massive 6.9-inch primary display, as well as an unusually large (and extremely functional) 4-inch cover screen.





Razr Plus (2023), the 2024 edition also comes with much better cameras, a heftier battery, faster charging, and a more refined design in addition to a bigger second screen and a more powerful SoC. On top of everything, you get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space here, which is a more than respectable combination for the newly reduced price of the Compared to the aforementioned(2023), the 2024 edition also comes with much better cameras, a heftier battery, faster charging, and a more refined design in addition to a bigger second screen and a more powerful SoC. On top of everything, you get 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space here, which is a more than respectable combination for the newly reduced price of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024)





All in all, you're looking at a positively dreamy deal right now, and if you don't want to wake up from this dream empty-handed, you need to hurry up and pull the trigger.