The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem waiting to be snatched up at $500 off

Would you like to buy a new clamshellat its Black Friday price? You can, so long as you don't mind getting a 2023-released option. We're talking, of course, about the Motorola Razr+ (2023) ! We know this bad boy is no longer among the best clamshell foldable phones . However, it remains eye-wateringly affordable at Best Buy and a hit for some shoppers. The handset is discounted by $500, landing it at only $499.99! That, by the way, is an exclusive sale you won't find anywhere else.Best Buy wasn't the first seller to launch a massive $500 price cut on the Motorola phone . The promo was initially available at Woot as far back as August. However, you won't find it today, leaving you with Best Buy as the only store giving you a 50% discount. Over at Amazon and the official store, you can get the phone for 45% off, corresponding to $450 in savings.Last year's Razr+ is stylish, sports a large and usable cover display, and a brilliant primary display with (almost) no crease. The cover screen measures 3.6 inches, while the primary display is a 6.9-inch one. Both of them use OLED technology and support blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates, which is definitely appreciated.Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, even though this chipset lags behind more contemporary high-end Qualcomm processors, it provides a smooth and enjoyable day-to-day experience. Of course, if you're looking for added firepower, you'd have to pick the newer model or the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . That one offers much more than the Razr+ (2024) on the performance front.What about camera capabilities? The Razr+ (2023) takes satisfactory photos with mostly accurate colors with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultra-wide cameras. There's also a 32 MP selfie sensor, though it tends to capture shots with a tad warmer colors. While not necessarily a drawback, it may make skin tones look less natural.As for software, this fella runs on Android 13 out of the box. It's set to receive Android 16 as a final OS update, plus security patches until 2027.Ultimately, while it's no longer the most contemporary or exciting clamshell foldable option by Motorola, the Razr+ (2023) is definitely exciting at $500 off its usual price. In addition, if you want it to arrive in time for Christmas Eve, we'd suggest you order by December 21st.