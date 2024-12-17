The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem waiting to be snatched up at $500 off
Would you like to buy a new clamshell foldable phone at its Black Friday price? You can, so long as you don't mind getting a 2023-released option. We're talking, of course, about the Motorola Razr+ (2023)! We know this bad boy is no longer among the best clamshell foldable phones. However, it remains eye-wateringly affordable at Best Buy and a hit for some shoppers. The handset is discounted by $500, landing it at only $499.99! That, by the way, is an exclusive sale you won't find anywhere else.
Best Buy wasn't the first seller to launch a massive $500 price cut on the Motorola phone. The promo was initially available at Woot as far back as August. However, you won't find it today, leaving you with Best Buy as the only store giving you a 50% discount. Over at Amazon and the official store, you can get the phone for 45% off, corresponding to $450 in savings.
Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, even though this chipset lags behind more contemporary high-end Qualcomm processors, it provides a smooth and enjoyable day-to-day experience. Of course, if you're looking for added firepower, you'd have to pick the newer model or the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That one offers much more than the Razr+ (2024) on the performance front.
As for software, this fella runs on Android 13 out of the box. It's set to receive Android 16 as a final OS update, plus security patches until 2027.
Ultimately, while it's no longer the most contemporary or exciting clamshell foldable option by Motorola, the Razr+ (2023) is definitely exciting at $500 off its usual price. In addition, if you want it to arrive in time for Christmas Eve, we'd suggest you order by December 21st.
Last year's Razr+ is stylish, sports a large and usable cover display, and a brilliant primary display with (almost) no crease. The cover screen measures 3.6 inches, while the primary display is a 6.9-inch one. Both of them use OLED technology and support blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates, which is definitely appreciated.
What about camera capabilities? The Razr+ (2023) takes satisfactory photos with mostly accurate colors with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultra-wide cameras. There's also a 32 MP selfie sensor, though it tends to capture shots with a tad warmer colors. While not necessarily a drawback, it may make skin tones look less natural.
