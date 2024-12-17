Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem waiting to be snatched up at $500 off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Motorola Razr+ 2023 placed on a textured surface, showing its external display with app icons and widgets
Would you like to buy a new clamshell foldable phone at its Black Friday price? You can, so long as you don't mind getting a 2023-released option. We're talking, of course, about the Motorola Razr+ (2023)! We know this bad boy is no longer among the best clamshell foldable phones. However, it remains eye-wateringly affordable at Best Buy and a hit for some shoppers. The handset is discounted by $500, landing it at only $499.99! That, by the way, is an exclusive sale you won't find anywhere else.

Save $500 on the Motorola Razr+ (2023)

The high-end Motorola Razr+ (2023) sells for less than the Motorola Razr (2024), thanks to Best Buy's epic $500 price cut. That's right, you can get last year's Razr+ for only $499.99 at the seller, with an extra $100 discount available with activation. If you want the unit to arrive before Christmas, we'd suggest you order by December 21st.
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $450 on the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at Amazon

Don't like to shop at Best Buy? In that case, you'd have to loosen the purse strings. Over here, the Razr+ (2023) sells for $450 off, landing it at $50 more than on Best Buy. If that's no issue for you, go ahead and get it straight from the largest e-commerce store. And if you want it to arrive by Christmas Eve, we'd advise ordering by December 21st at the latest.
$450 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy wasn't the first seller to launch a massive $500 price cut on the Motorola phone. The promo was initially available at Woot as far back as August. However, you won't find it today, leaving you with Best Buy as the only store giving you a 50% discount. Over at Amazon and the official store, you can get the phone for 45% off, corresponding to $450 in savings.

Last year's Razr+ is stylish, sports a large and usable cover display, and a brilliant primary display with (almost) no crease. The cover screen measures 3.6 inches, while the primary display is a 6.9-inch one. Both of them use OLED technology and support blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rates, which is definitely appreciated.

Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, even though this chipset lags behind more contemporary high-end Qualcomm processors, it provides a smooth and enjoyable day-to-day experience. Of course, if you're looking for added firepower, you'd have to pick the newer model or the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That one offers much more than the Razr+ (2024) on the performance front.

What about camera capabilities? The Razr+ (2023) takes satisfactory photos with mostly accurate colors with its 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultra-wide cameras. There's also a 32 MP selfie sensor, though it tends to capture shots with a tad warmer colors. While not necessarily a drawback, it may make skin tones look less natural.

As for software, this fella runs on Android 13 out of the box. It's set to receive Android 16 as a final OS update, plus security patches until 2027.

Ultimately, while it's no longer the most contemporary or exciting clamshell foldable option by Motorola, the Razr+ (2023) is definitely exciting at $500 off its usual price. In addition, if you want it to arrive in time for Christmas Eve, we'd suggest you order by December 21st.

You can find the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
56 stories
17 Dec, 2024
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem waiting to be snatched up at $500 off
13 Dec, 2024
Motorola's improved Razr+ (2024) Christmas deal adds a stylish gift to the discounted foldable
11 Dec, 2024
Surprise Razr+ (2024) sale at Amazon saves you 22% on one particular colorway
02 Dec, 2024
You may not have a lot of time to get the Motorola Razr (2024) at this killer Cyber Monday price!
13 Nov, 2024
Affordable and fancy, the Motorola Razr (2024) is hard to resist at Amazon's current discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless