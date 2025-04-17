Leaked spec sheet strongly suggests Motorola's Razr 60 Ultra will be THE foldable to beat in 2025
Up Next:
Whether you expect it to be called Razr 60 Ultra or simply Razr Plus (2025) in your region, Motorola's next foldable flagship is definitely right around the corner along with the slightly humbler and more affordable Razr 60, aka Razr (2025).
Although the official announcement of the two Android-powered flip phones (and at least a couple of non-foldable Edge devices) is confirmed to take place exactly one week from today, you don't need to wait another second for the key specs of Motorola's main Galaxy Z Flip 7 alternative to be revealed.
Here are the answers to (almost) all of your questions
- 7-inch primary LTPO AMOLED foldable display with 165Hz refresh rate technology and up to 4,500 nits of brightness;
- 4-inch secondary LTPO AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate support and up to 3,000 nits of brightness;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;
- Up to 16GB RAM;
- Up to 512GB internal storage space;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization;
- 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor;
- 50MP single front-facing camera;
- 4,700mAh battery;
- 68W wired and 30W wireless charging capabilities;
- Android 15;
- 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.29mm dimensions (unfolded);
- 88.12 x 73.99 x 15.69mm dimensions (folded);
- 199 grams weight;
- Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.
Technically, none of the above details and numbers are set in stone just yet. But Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, who is the source of today's comprehensive 91mobiles reporton the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, very rarely gets this kind of stuff wrong. And when that happens, it's almost never with only a few days to go until a smartphone is scheduled to officially see daylight.
When the ordinary flips to the extraordinary. #MakeItIconic 4/24 pic.twitter.com/tJ3Mk67uaL— motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 10, 2025
Simply put, you can probably take pretty much all that info to the bank, especially after some of those specifications were mentioned several times in the past by several trustworthy sources. The Razr 60 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2025), is thus all but confirmed to slightly increase the 6.9-inch size of its predecessor's main screen while considerably boosting the 3,000 and 2,400 nits peak brightness of the Razr 50 Ultra's primary and secondary panels respectively.
Perhaps more importantly, the battery capacity is expected to jump from 4,000 all the way up to 4,700mAh, which will unsurprisingly result in a (small) increase in weight and thickness too. Most importantly, last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor will almost certainly be replaced by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite that's interestingly not yet guaranteed to power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
So will the Razr+ (2025) become the best foldable to buy in the US soon?
That's extremely likely given that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 come with a slowly aging Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under their hood, not to mention how the former device sports significantly smaller displays than the Motorola Razr Plus (2025).
The battle for the US foldable crown will obviously get a lot tighter once the aforementioned Z Flip 7 enters the scene with (rumor has it) a 6.8-inch main panel and a 4-inch secondary screen. But the Razr 60 Ultra is still likely to hold a major advantage in the battery size and charging departments while potentially shining as far as camera capabilities are concerned as well.
Recommended Stories
The Razr 60 Ultra sure looks gorgeous in that unusual woody finish. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Of course, it's a little too early to know how this bad boy will perform out in the real world from some of those key standpoints, and one big puzzle piece that has yet to fall into place is the US price point of the Razr+ (2025). In Europe, mind you, the foldable powerhouse is expected to be released under the Razr 60 Ultra name at around €1,350 in a 512GB storage variant with 12GB RAM also on deck.
That converts to more than $1,500 right now, but don't worry, European prices are sometimes funny that way. Still, there's a very good chance the Razr Plus (2025) will cost more than the Razr Plus (2024) stateside, in which case it remains to be seen what most consumers will view as the best foldable money can buy this year. If you ask me, the bang for buck here will be impressive even at $1,200 or so.
Things that are NOT allowed: