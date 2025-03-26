New leak paints Motorola's affordable Razr 60 foldable as a potential Galaxy Z Flip 6 killer
It's no secret that Motorola sells some of the best budget 5G phones in the US right now, but as hard as it might seem to beat the likes of the Edge (2024) and Razr (2024) in terms of their value for your money, the company is evidently getting ready to outdo itself and key rivals like Samsung this year.
Apart from a Razr 60 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2025), flagship that looks virtually guaranteed to eclipse the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and, possibly, the Z Flip 7 too) in a lot of major ways, the Lenovo-owned company is also working on a non-flagship Razr 60, aka Razr (2025), model that could trump the competition with more than just its affordability.
Yes, this undoubtedly inexpensive foldable looks about as premium as these things come in this day and age in all recently leaked images, and perhaps more impressively, the specifications revealed in full over in China today are practically more advanced than anyone expected.
Is this the ideal affordable foldable spec sheet?
- 6.9-inch primary OLED display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution;
- 3.63-inch OLED cover screen with 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution;
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor with up to 2.75 Ghz CPU clock speed;
- 8, 12, 16, and 18GB RAM options;
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;
- 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system;
- 32MP single front-facing snapper;
- 4,500mAh battery;
- 171.3 x 73.99 x 7.25mm dimensions (unfolded);
- 188 grams weight.
While I fully realize there's no such thing as a perfect phone (especially in today's flawed and repetitive industry), I dare you to find one major compromise among the specifications and features listed above.
Yes, the Razr (2025) will apparently come with the same massive screen as its 2024 predecessor after all.
Contrary to previous rumors, it appears that the Razr 60 will keep its 2024 predecessor's main 6.9-inch screen size unchanged rather than inexplicably going down to 6.7 inches, thus maintaining an important advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and either matching or narrowly beating the Z Flip 7 in that area.
In line with all of our expectations, meanwhile, Motorola's next affordable foldable will also stay ahead of the Z Flip 6 on the secondary screen size front, although the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to come out on top later this year with a larger 4-inch cover display.
What's truly remarkable about the Razr (2025) is that its overall dimensions and product weight are seemingly the same as those of the Razr (2024) despite the total battery capacity jumping from 4,200 to 4,500mAh. The Z Flip 6, in case you're wondering, sits at a comparatively modest 4,000mAh, while the Z Flip 7 is likely to go up to 4,300mAh.
Then you've got the memory and storage departments too, where the Razr 60 will apparently go all the way up to 18GB and 1TB respectively. 18GB RAM-packing phones are still pretty rare, mind you, especially in markets like the US, which is why I clearly don't expect that particular version of the Razr (2025) to be released stateside.
Just how affordable will the Razr 60 be?
That, my friends and dear readers, is the million-dollar question, and while I can't offer you a certain and definitive answer just yet, I can surely try to venture a few (hopefully educated) guesses based on history, competition, and common sense.
With all that in mind, there's clearly a good chance that Motorola will charge the same $700 for a Razr (2025) variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM as it typically does for the Razr (2024) in the US today.
The affordable price point of the Razr (2024) could go unchanged for the Razr (2025). | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That would make it incredibly difficult for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 7 to hold off this impressively feature-packed, undeniably stylish, and reasonably powerful affordable contender, especially once Motorola starts throwing $100 or $200 discounts at its bargain-hunting fans.
It remains to be seen if the company will only bring one Razr (2025) storage and memory configuration to the US this year, and exactly when the device will be formally unveiled and commercially released. History suggests you may still have a few more months to wait, but if the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra have already obtained all their Chinese regulatory approvals, an official launch in the world's most populous nation could well happen earlier.
