New leak paints Motorola's affordable Razr 60 foldable as a potential Galaxy Z Flip 6 killer









Is this the ideal affordable foldable spec sheet?





6.9-inch primary OLED display with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution;

3.63-inch OLED cover screen with 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution;

MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor with up to 2.75 Ghz CPU clock speed;

8, 12, 16, and 18GB RAM options;

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system;

32MP single front-facing snapper;

4,500mAh battery;

171.3 x 73.99 x 7.25mm dimensions (unfolded);

188 grams weight.



While I fully realize there's no such thing as a perfect phone (especially in today's flawed and repetitive industry), I dare you to find one major compromise among the specifications and features listed above.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 Z Flip 7 Contrary to previous rumors , it appears that the Razr 60 will keep its 2024 predecessor's main 6.9-inch screen size unchanged rather than inexplicably going down to 6.7 inches, thus maintaining an important advantage over theand either matching or narrowly beating thein that area.





Z Flip 6 on the secondary screen size front, although the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to come out on top later this year with a larger 4-inch cover display. In line with all of our expectations, meanwhile, Motorola 's next affordable foldable will also stay ahead of theon the secondary screen size front, although theis likely to come out on top later this year with a larger 4-inch cover display.





What's truly remarkable about the Razr (2025) is that its overall dimensions and product weight are seemingly the same as those of the Razr (2024) despite the total battery capacity jumping from 4,200 to 4,500mAh. The Z Flip 6 , in case you're wondering, sits at a comparatively modest 4,000mAh, while the Z Flip 7 is likely to go up to 4,300mAh.





Then you've got the memory and storage departments too, where the Razr 60 will apparently go all the way up to 18GB and 1TB respectively. 18GB RAM-packing phones are still pretty rare, mind you, especially in markets like the US, which is why I clearly don't expect that particular version of the Razr (2025) to be released stateside.

Just how affordable will the Razr 60 be?





That, my friends and dear readers, is the million-dollar question, and while I can't offer you a certain and definitive answer just yet, I can surely try to venture a few (hopefully educated) guesses based on history, competition, and common sense.



With all that in mind, there's clearly a good chance that Motorola will charge the same $700 for a Razr (2025) variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM as it typically does for the Razr (2024) in the US today.









That would make it incredibly difficult for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 7 to hold off this impressively feature-packed, undeniably stylish, and reasonably powerful affordable contender, especially once Motorola starts throwing $100 or $200 discounts at its bargain-hunting fans.





It remains to be seen if the company will only bring one Razr (2025) storage and memory configuration to the US this year, and exactly when the device will be formally unveiled and commercially released. History suggests you may still have a few more months to wait, but if the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra have already obtained all their Chinese regulatory approvals, an official launch in the world's most populous nation could well happen earlier.