Motorola’s latest tease hints at more than just two Razr phones arriving later this month





Motorola is gearing up for an earlier-than-expected Razr launch, with new foldables set to be unveiled on April 24. The company just dropped a short teaser video on social media , hinting not only at upgrades for its Razr 2025 lineup but also at a growing role for AI — and possibly even a third mystery device.The teaser flashes the tagline "Make it Iconic" and prominently features two foldable phones . But for a brief moment, three devices are visible on screen, stirring speculation that Motorola may be planning more than just updates to the Razr and Razr+ (or Razr Ultra, depending on the region). The video ends with the two phones forming the letters "AI," clearly nodding to the brand's ambitions in artificial intelligence.





Motorola has been expanding its Moto AI suite over the past year, following a multiyear collaboration with Google Cloud. The company says its AI features will help users complete tasks, manage information, and even interact across devices more seamlessly. We’re expecting these new foldables to showcase deeper integration with Moto AI — possibly even with a dedicated button to launch the assistant, according to recent leaks.