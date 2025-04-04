The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro get new images, specs, and even a short video leaked





Here's everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 60





6.67-inch OLED screen with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution and curved edges;

161.2 x 73.1 x 7.95mm dimensions;

180.4 grams weight;

50 + 10 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera;

50MP front-facing camera;

5,500mAh battery;

68W charging technology;

In-display fingerprint sensor;

Blue and green color options;

Vegan leather finish.



Yes, I realize there are some very important details missing from that list. But that's only because they're not quite etched in stone yet. For instance, one source claims that the Edge 60 will come in 256 and 512GB storage configurations with 8 and 12GB RAM respectively on deck, while another points to a much larger number of options being in the pipeline, ranging from 6 to 16 gigs of memory and from 128GB to 1TB local digital hoarding room.





It's also not totally clear what processor this mid-range phone will use, with both the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7400 being strong possibilities at the moment. It's even possible the "vanilla" Motorola Edge 60 will take a page from the Edge 60 Fusion and use both those chipsets for different markets.





Interestingly, the Edge 60 is said to be internally codenamed "Milos Plus", which explains why it has better cameras than the Edge 60 Fusion, aka "Milos." With no other major differences expected at the moment, the Edge 60 could be priced only slightly higher than its ultra-affordable sibling, undoubtedly catching the eyes of many mid-range Android fans around the world with an absolutely gorgeous design best illustrated in that ev-leaked promo clip (even without sound).





Oh, and did I mention that the Edge 60 is likely to match the Fusion's IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings as well? That's right, you're looking at a device that's somehow both remarkably stylish and remarkably robust.

The Edge 60 Pro doesn't hold a lot of secrets either





6.67-inch OLED screen with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution and curved edges;

171.3 x 74 x 7.25mm dimensions;

188 grams weight;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

13MP secondary rear-facing camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

6,000mAh battery;

90W charging capabilities;

In-display fingerprint sensor;

Vegan leather finish.



Although pretty similar to the Edge 60 at first glance, the Edge 60 Pro is likely to come with quite a few tweaked specs, and curiously enough, some of those changes don't really feel like the upgrades you'd expect from a Pro-branded phone.



Yes, the battery capacity and charging speeds are apparently both improved, but the second camera on the back and lone selfie snapper seem to be downgraded. It's also unclear if the Edge 60 Pro will come with a third rear-facing cam, and last but not least, those device measurements look... weird.









Somehow, this thing is significantly taller and a bit wider but also thinner than the Edge 60 despite purportedly sporting the same screen size. The storage and memory options, meanwhile, cover all the numbers from 128GB to 1TB and from 6 to 16GB respectively (just like on the Edge 60), leaving us wondering exactly what variants will be released where... and when.



