The Motorola Razr (2024) gets a surprising $250 price cut at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Don't fancy the Motorola Razr (2023) even at a huge $400 off with Best Buy's epic discount? Consider its sucessor, the Razr (2024). This bad boy is also on sale at an unusual $250 price cut, bringing it down to $449.99 at the same seller.
As it turns out, this is another exclusive Best Buy sale. We did our homework, checking prices at other retailers, and found no matching discounts. By the way, you can actually save even more than $250, provided you activate your handset immediately with the help of Best Buy. That slashes another $100 off the $699.99 model, reducing it to just $349.99. Still, you'd have to pay an activation fee of $35.
In our Motorola Razr (2024) review, we've praised the device's stunning style, vibrant colorways, and improved hinge. But this bad boy offers more than just sleekness — it has an expansive 3.6-inch cover display with 90Hz refresh rates, which is a considerable improvement over last year's model.
Under the hood, you've got a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. While it doesn't pass performance tests with flying colors, we found no stutter, lag, or sluggishness during our experience with this flip phone.
What about the camera? Well, it's not good enough to give the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a run for its money. The 50 MP primary sensor tends to oversharpen photos, but the 13 MP ultra-wide lens delivers surprisingly balanced images.
Although we've seen the Razr (2024) at even lower prices, Best Buy's $250 discount is rather rare. We haven't encountered it for a month, so it makes the Motorola phone a solid pick right now. Make sure you take advantage of Best Buy's promo before it's too late.
As it turns out, this is another exclusive Best Buy sale. We did our homework, checking prices at other retailers, and found no matching discounts. By the way, you can actually save even more than $250, provided you activate your handset immediately with the help of Best Buy. That slashes another $100 off the $699.99 model, reducing it to just $349.99. Still, you'd have to pay an activation fee of $35.
Over at Amazon, you can buy all three colorways for $200 off. In other words, Best Buy's promo saves you an extra $50. But if you prefer shopping at the e-commerce giant, you'll still find solid savings on the Motorola flip phone there.
In our Motorola Razr (2024) review, we've praised the device's stunning style, vibrant colorways, and improved hinge. But this bad boy offers more than just sleekness — it has an expansive 3.6-inch cover display with 90Hz refresh rates, which is a considerable improvement over last year's model.
The main display remains a 6.9-inch pOLED touchscreen with FHD+ resolution. However, unlike the Razr (2023), this fella supports up to 120Hz refresh rates. That said, the main display gets brighter, making it even more convenient for outdoor use.
Under the hood, you've got a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. While it doesn't pass performance tests with flying colors, we found no stutter, lag, or sluggishness during our experience with this flip phone.
What about the camera? Well, it's not good enough to give the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a run for its money. The 50 MP primary sensor tends to oversharpen photos, but the 13 MP ultra-wide lens delivers surprisingly balanced images.
Although we've seen the Razr (2024) at even lower prices, Best Buy's $250 discount is rather rare. We haven't encountered it for a month, so it makes the Motorola phone a solid pick right now. Make sure you take advantage of Best Buy's promo before it's too late.
Recommended Stories
20 Mar, 2025The Motorola Razr (2024) gets a surprising $250 price cut at Best Buy
18 Mar, 2025Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
17 Mar, 2025Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
28 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
24 Feb, 2025The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: