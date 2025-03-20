Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

The Motorola Razr (2024) gets a surprising $250 price cut at Best Buy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Motorola Razr (2024) folded, showcasing its rear design with the iconic Motorola logo.
Don't fancy the Motorola Razr (2023) even at a huge $400 off with Best Buy's epic discount? Consider its sucessor, the Razr (2024). This bad boy is also on sale at an unusual $250 price cut, bringing it down to $449.99 at the same seller.

Save $250 on the Motorola Razr (2024) at Best Buy

$449 99
$699 99
$250 off (36%)
Best Buy has launched a rare Motorola Razr (2024) deal, letting you save a huge $250 on the affordable flip phone. If you don't mind activating your phone straight away, you can actually save even more ($100, to be exact).
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Razr (2024): 29% off at Amazon

$200 off (29%)
If you prefer shopping at Amazon exclusively, you'd have to be OK with paying $50 more. Over here, the Motorola Razr (2024) sports a discount of $200 across colorways.
Buy at Amazon

As it turns out, this is another exclusive Best Buy sale. We did our homework, checking prices at other retailers, and found no matching discounts. By the way, you can actually save even more than $250, provided you activate your handset immediately with the help of Best Buy. That slashes another $100 off the $699.99 model, reducing it to just $349.99. Still, you'd have to pay an activation fee of $35.

Over at Amazon, you can buy all three colorways for $200 off. In other words, Best Buy's promo saves you an extra $50. But if you prefer shopping at the e-commerce giant, you'll still find solid savings on the Motorola flip phone there.

In our Motorola Razr (2024) review, we've praised the device's stunning style, vibrant colorways, and improved hinge. But this bad boy offers more than just sleekness — it has an expansive 3.6-inch cover display with 90Hz refresh rates, which is a considerable improvement over last year's model.

The main display remains a 6.9-inch pOLED touchscreen with FHD+ resolution. However, unlike the Razr (2023), this fella supports up to 120Hz refresh rates. That said, the main display gets brighter, making it even more convenient for outdoor use.

Under the hood, you've got a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. While it doesn't pass performance tests with flying colors, we found no stutter, lag, or sluggishness during our experience with this flip phone.

What about the camera? Well, it's not good enough to give the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a run for its money. The 50 MP primary sensor tends to oversharpen photos, but the 13 MP ultra-wide lens delivers surprisingly balanced images.

Although we've seen the Razr (2024) at even lower prices, Best Buy's $250 discount is rather rare. We haven't encountered it for a month, so it makes the Motorola phone a solid pick right now. Make sure you take advantage of Best Buy's promo before it's too late.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
68 stories
20 Mar, 2025
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets a surprising $250 price cut at Best Buy
18 Mar, 2025
Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
17 Mar, 2025
Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
28 Feb, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
24 Feb, 2025
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Speedy 256GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a top choice at its current price on Amazon
Speedy 256GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a top choice at its current price on Amazon
The first “flagship killers” with Snapdragon 8s Elite are just around the corner
The first “flagship killers” with Snapdragon 8s Elite are just around the corner
Verizon sells you unlimited data, but now it wants you to use less of it
Verizon sells you unlimited data, but now it wants you to use less of it
T-Mobile tries to make up for the latest price hikes with some hot smartphone deals
T-Mobile tries to make up for the latest price hikes with some hot smartphone deals
The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store
The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store
Users complain that Waze has lost its way as the app sends them the wrong way
Users complain that Waze has lost its way as the app sends them the wrong way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless