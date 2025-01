Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store

Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)! The Motorola Razr+ (2024) in its latest Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is currently $200 off at the official store. The handset offers great value and a premium design, making it a must-have option for many. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Z Flip 6

If you love flip phones, especially those made by Motorola , you might be interested in the brand's latest Razr+ (2024) . Released in three gorgeous colors last year, the handset recently got an all-new coating—Mocha Mousse. That's the latest Pantone Color of the Year, which makes the already stunning phone even more impressive. And if you act now, you can save on that lovely new color option.The device is currently $200 off its $999.99 original price, making it a gem you should definitely consider getting. All other paintjobs are currently $999.99 at the official store (though they come with free Bose earbuds and Moto Tag). In other words, this new colorway is the only model you can get at a discount, at least for now.The Razr+ (2024) is among the best Android phones with a flip design. It showcases a gorgeous 6.9-inch pOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rates. The outer touchscreen is just as lovely, measuring 4 inches and supporting the same 165Hz max refresh rates. It has a larger external display than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , by the way!What about its performance? Well, it can't beat Samsung's clamshell perfection and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. That said, the Motorola phone packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, delivering smoothness most users will definitely appreciate.You can check how the two perform on our benchmark tests via the Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review . Additionally, we've explained the difference between the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and the 8 Gen 3 for those needing more info on the matter.In terms of camera performance, the Android 14 phone delivers good-looking photos with its 50 MP dual camera setup. It also comes with a 32 MP selfie unit. As if that's not enough, the model houses a larger battery than the, packing a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging capabilities.Ultimately, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a supreme choice through and through. And now that you can buy the Mocha Mousse paintjob for $200 less than usual, it's a must-have for every clamshell phone fan. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save.