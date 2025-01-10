Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr+ 2024 in Spring Green color with a matching case, showcasing its sleek flip design.
If you love flip phones, especially those made by Motorola, you might be interested in the brand's latest Razr+ (2024). Released in three gorgeous colors last year, the handset recently got an all-new coating—Mocha Mousse. That's the latest Pantone Color of the Year, which makes the already stunning phone even more impressive. And if you act now, you can save on that lovely new color option.

Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)!

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) in its latest Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is currently $200 off at the official store. The handset offers great value and a premium design, making it a must-have option for many.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

The device is currently $200 off its $999.99 original price, making it a gem you should definitely consider getting. All other paintjobs are currently $999.99 at the official store (though they come with free Bose earbuds and Moto Tag). In other words, this new colorway is the only model you can get at a discount, at least for now.

The Razr+ (2024) is among the best Android phones with a flip design. It showcases a gorgeous 6.9-inch pOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rates. The outer touchscreen is just as lovely, measuring 4 inches and supporting the same 165Hz max refresh rates. It has a larger external display than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, by the way!

What about its performance? Well, it can't beat Samsung's clamshell perfection and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor. That said, the Motorola phone packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, delivering smoothness most users will definitely appreciate.

You can check how the two perform on our benchmark tests via the Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review. Additionally, we've explained the difference between the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and the 8 Gen 3 for those needing more info on the matter.

In terms of camera performance, the Android 14 phone delivers good-looking photos with its 50 MP dual camera setup. It also comes with a 32 MP selfie unit. As if that's not enough, the model houses a larger battery than the Z Flip 6, packing a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging capabilities.

Ultimately, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a supreme choice through and through. And now that you can buy the Mocha Mousse paintjob for $200 less than usual, it's a must-have for every clamshell phone fan. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
59 stories
10 Jan, 2025
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
06 Jan, 2025
It's 2025, and the half-off Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is a must-buy yet again
18 Dec, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
17 Dec, 2024
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem waiting to be snatched up at $500 off
13 Dec, 2024
Motorola's improved Razr+ (2024) Christmas deal adds a stylish gift to the discounted foldable
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
Apple's latest App Store tweak could make your next app hunt on iPhone faster and easier
Apple's latest App Store tweak could make your next app hunt on iPhone faster and easier
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields
Verizon steps up for South California, waiving charges as wildfires continue
Verizon steps up for South California, waiving charges as wildfires continue
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch
Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon
Disney+ announces HDR10+ support arrives soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless