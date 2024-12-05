Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured

How to submit a photo

You can submit your photo in one of two ways:





A: Via Email: Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “PA Photo of the Week”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.





B: On Instagram: Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.





What we’re looking for in the best photos?

We want to see your best shots, so choose carefully the photos you want to submit, and don’t just send your whole camera roll. Your photos should be in high resolution and you must include a short description of the photo and information about the smartphone you used and how you edited your photo.



You should only submit photos that you took yourself and you own the copyright of. By submitting your photos, you give PhoneArena permission to share them on our site and/or social media, and/or our mailing lists, with the appropriate credits. We only accept photos taken with smartphones, but it’s okay if you edit your photos on a different device.



What’s the timeline? You can submit your photos by 11:59 CST on Sunday, Dec 15 to be featured in our first Photo of the Week. Afterwards, you will be able to submit photos every Sunday by 11:59 CST to be featured in the following week.



The cameras on modern smartphones are unmissable, not only because of the ever growing size of their camera bumps, but also because of the amazing picture quality they provide. We know for a fact that many of our readers enjoy mobile photography as much as we do, so we are giving you a chance to shine!We are excited to announce our new Photo of the Week initiative where you can show your artistic skills and get featured on PhoneArena and our social media.Clean your lenses, update your editing apps, and go out to take the best possible photos. Then share it with us and we’ll choose the best photo of the week, which we’ll share with our community.