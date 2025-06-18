Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Motorola drops this Razr+ (2023) model further in price, beating even Amazon's 50% discount

The phone can be yours for only $349.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding an unfolded Razr+ (2023).
We recently shared that Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the Razr+ (2023), making it the cheapest foldable right now. And while this deal is still going strong, one color option in particular is currently selling at an even heftier discount, making it an absolute steal.

The model in question is the Razr+ (2023) in Viva Magenta, which is currently selling at a 65% price cut at the official Motorola store, bringing the price down to only $349.99. That's a whole $650 off the phone's usual price of around $1,000. If that's not a generous deal, we don't know what is!

Motorola Razr+ (2023) in Viva Magenta: Save $650!

$349 99
$999 99
$650 off (65%)
Motorola is offering a whopping $650 off the Razr+ (2023) in Viva Magenta, letting you score one for just $350. That's a phenomenal deal, as the phone still offers speedy performance and takes good photos. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ (2023): Now $500 OFF on Amazon!

$500 off (50%)
If magenta isn't your color, feel free to get the Razr+ (2023) on Amazon, where this handsome fella is selling for $500 off and can be yours for just under $500.
Buy at Amazon


Granted, the Razr+ (2023) is an older model, so you may feel hesitant about whether you should spend $350 on it or not. However, we believe this bad boy is definitely worth getting, especially at this price.

For less than $350, you get a compact phone that you won't even feel in your pocket—when's folded, of course. Meanwhile, its top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to tackle most tasks without hiccups.

It takes great-looking photos, too, thanks to its 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras, along with a 32 MP selfie camera. Despite its modest 3,800mAh battery, it still provides all-day power without the need for frequent top-ups. Plus, with 30W wired fast charging, you can fully recharge it in under an hour.

So, yeah! The Motorola Razr+ (2023) may not be among the best foldable phones anymore, but it's still worth getting. Furthermore, it should receive updates until June 2027, making it a no-brainer for foldable fans on a budget. Just act fast and save on one now, as you never know when Motorola may decide to return the phone to its usual price.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) foldable drops to an irresistible price at $200 off
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon
Upper-echelon 47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) gets an epic discount on Amazon
TikTok gets to live another day as Trump prepares to sign another executive order
TikTok gets to live another day as Trump prepares to sign another executive order
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways
These are (likely) all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) colorways
Hidden controls in latest QPR beta help Pixel users customize their lock screen clocks
Hidden controls in latest QPR beta help Pixel users customize their lock screen clocks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless