Motorola drops this Razr+ (2023) model further in price, beating even Amazon's 50% discount
The phone can be yours for only $349.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!
We recently shared that Amazon has slashed a whopping 50% off the Razr+ (2023), making it the cheapest foldable right now. And while this deal is still going strong, one color option in particular is currently selling at an even heftier discount, making it an absolute steal.
The model in question is the Razr+ (2023) in Viva Magenta, which is currently selling at a 65% price cut at the official Motorola store, bringing the price down to only $349.99. That's a whole $650 off the phone's usual price of around $1,000. If that's not a generous deal, we don't know what is!
Granted, the Razr+ (2023) is an older model, so you may feel hesitant about whether you should spend $350 on it or not. However, we believe this bad boy is definitely worth getting, especially at this price.
For less than $350, you get a compact phone that you won't even feel in your pocket—when's folded, of course. Meanwhile, its top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to tackle most tasks without hiccups.
So, yeah! The Motorola Razr+ (2023) may not be among the best foldable phones anymore, but it's still worth getting. Furthermore, it should receive updates until June 2027, making it a no-brainer for foldable fans on a budget. Just act fast and save on one now, as you never know when Motorola may decide to return the phone to its usual price.
It takes great-looking photos, too, thanks to its 12 MP and 13 MP rear cameras, along with a 32 MP selfie camera. Despite its modest 3,800mAh battery, it still provides all-day power without the need for frequent top-ups. Plus, with 30W wired fast charging, you can fully recharge it in under an hour.
