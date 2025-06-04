Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Amazon slashes the price of the Razr (2024), making it the cheapest foldable you can get

The phone still packs a punch, has a gorgeous display, and is a great pick for buyers who don't want to overspend.

By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Razr+ (2024) may be a top choice for bargain hunters at its current discounted price on Motorola.com, but if you're looking to spend as little as possible on a new clamshell foldable without any trade-ins, Amazon's deal on the Razr (2024) is the one you should take advantage of.

Motorola Razr (2024): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (14%)
Grab the budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2024) for just under $600, thanks to a $100 discount on Amazon. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth, reliable performance. Its 6.9-inch AMOLED display looks stunning, with a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. Don’t miss your chance to save!
Buy at Amazon


At the moment, the retailer is offering a sweet $100 discount on this mid-range foldable, bringing its price to under the $600 mark. And while our friend here now falls into the older device category, it still brings a lot to the table, making it a perfect choice for foldable fans who don't want to overspend.

Rocking a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle most tasks without any hiccups. All while its gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support delivers stunning visuals. The display also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel snappy.

Since cameras are also important, we should mention that the phone takes good-looking photos, too. Of course, it's still far from the best camera phones out there, but its 50 MP main snapper gets the job done. You might notice a bit of oversharpening at times, some loss of detail in bright areas, and occasional color shifts toward blue or green. But given that this is a mid-range foldable, we believe the results are pretty satisfactory.

Overall, the Razr (2024) is worth every penny and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and get one for less now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
