Amazon slashes the price of the Razr (2024), making it the cheapest foldable you can get

The Razr+ (2024) may be a top choice for bargain hunters at its current discounted price on Motorola.com, but if you're looking to spend as little as possible on a new clamshell foldable without any trade-ins, Amazon's deal on the Razr (2024) is the one you should take advantage of.At the moment, the retailer is offering a sweet $100 discount on this mid-range foldable, bringing its price to under the $600 mark. And while our friend here now falls into the older device category, it still brings a lot to the table, making it a perfect choice for foldable fans who don't want to overspend.Rocking a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle most tasks without any hiccups. All while its gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support delivers stunning visuals. The display also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making the phone feel snappy.Since cameras are also important, we should mention that the phone takes good-looking photos, too. Of course, it's still far from the best camera phones out there, but its 50 MP main snapper gets the job done. You might notice a bit of oversharpening at times, some loss of detail in bright areas, and occasional color shifts toward blue or green. But given that this is a mid-range foldable, we believe the results are pretty satisfactory.Overall, the Razr (2024) is worth every penny and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and get one for less now!