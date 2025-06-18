At under $70, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are the earbuds you didn't know you wanted





Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: Save 30% on Amazon! $30 off (30%) Score 30% off the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC on Amazon and enjoy good sound, solid ANC, and up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time with the case. All five color options are included, but it's a limited-time deal, so grab yours while you can and enjoy the savings. Buy at Amazon



The discount may not be coming directly from Amazon, but the retailer is handling the shipping. You'll also be eligible to return the earbuds within 30 days if there is an issue with them. So, we encourage you not to miss out, as these fellas offer a lot in return!



True, they aren't quite on the same level as the



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Battery life is another highlight, which is worth mentioning, as these beat quite a few premium earbuds in this regard. On their own, these fellas should provide up to 10 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Add their case, and you'll be looking at up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time—an extremely rare sight, as most earbuds only offer up to 24 hours of playback with their case.



All in all, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon, offering good sound, solid ANC, and incredible battery life for less than $70. So, don't miss out! Save with this deal now! The discount may not be coming directly from Amazon, but the retailer is handling the shipping. You'll also be eligible to return the earbuds within 30 days if there is an issue with them. So, we encourage you not to miss out, as these fellas offer a lot in return!True, they aren't quite on the same level as the best earbuds out there, but they still offer good sound with strong bass, making them a solid choice for hip-hop lovers. That said, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Soundcore companion app, so even if you aren't a hip-hop fan, you can still enjoy these puppies.From the app, you can also adjust the strength of their ANC, which actually does a pretty good job at stopping pesky noises. Of course, if you don't feel like bothering with such things, you can always enable the Adaptive Noise Canceling option and let the earbuds adjust their ANC on their own.Battery life is another highlight, which is worth mentioning, as these beat quite a few premium earbuds in this regard. On their own, these fellas should provide up to 10 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Add their case, and you'll be looking at up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time—an extremely rare sight, as most earbuds only offer up to 24 hours of playback with their case.All in all, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon, offering good sound, solid ANC, and incredible battery life for less than $70. So, don't miss out! Save with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

We all want to enjoy our favorite songs in the best way possible; however, not everyone is ready to shell out $200+ on a pair of high-end earbuds. If you're one of those looking to spend as little as possible while still enjoying great sound quality, we might have found the perfect deal for you!Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a lovely 30% discount on Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earphones, bringing their price below the $70 mark. At the time of writing, all color options are selling at this price, letting you pick the one you like the most. Just act fast and score a pair as soon as possible, as this is a limited-time deal that could end at any moment.