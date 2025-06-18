Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

At under $70, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are the earbuds you didn't know you wanted

The earbuds offer good sound, have capable and adaptive ANC, and offer up to 50 hours of playtime with their case. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC.
We all want to enjoy our favorite songs in the best way possible; however, not everyone is ready to shell out $200+ on a pair of high-end earbuds. If you're one of those looking to spend as little as possible while still enjoying great sound quality, we might have found the perfect deal for you!

Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a lovely 30% discount on Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earphones, bringing their price below the $70 mark. At the time of writing, all color options are selling at this price, letting you pick the one you like the most. Just act fast and score a pair as soon as possible, as this is a limited-time deal that could end at any moment.

Soundcore Liberty 4 NC: Save 30% on Amazon!

$30 off (30%)
Score 30% off the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC on Amazon and enjoy good sound, solid ANC, and up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time with the case. All five color options are included, but it's a limited-time deal, so grab yours while you can and enjoy the savings.
Buy at Amazon


The discount may not be coming directly from Amazon, but the retailer is handling the shipping. You'll also be eligible to return the earbuds within 30 days if there is an issue with them. So, we encourage you not to miss out, as these fellas offer a lot in return!

True, they aren't quite on the same level as the best earbuds out there, but they still offer good sound with strong bass, making them a solid choice for hip-hop lovers. That said, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Soundcore companion app, so even if you aren't a hip-hop fan, you can still enjoy these puppies.

From the app, you can also adjust the strength of their ANC, which actually does a pretty good job at stopping pesky noises. Of course, if you don't feel like bothering with such things, you can always enable the Adaptive Noise Canceling option and let the earbuds adjust their ANC on their own.

Battery life is another highlight, which is worth mentioning, as these beat quite a few premium earbuds in this regard. On their own, these fellas should provide up to 10 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Add their case, and you'll be looking at up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time—an extremely rare sight, as most earbuds only offer up to 24 hours of playback with their case.

All in all, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon, offering good sound, solid ANC, and incredible battery life for less than $70. So, don't miss out! Save with this deal now!

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Firm plans to update BlackBerry phones, add new chips, memory, storage, and install Android
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Google launching a line of wireless charging accessories could have a big impact on Pixel’s future
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
T-Mobile is launching a trio of competitive new plans with a (limited) price guarantee
T-Mobile is launching a trio of competitive new plans with a (limited) price guarantee
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price
Finally! Lenovo rollable laptop goes on sale after a wild engineering rollercoaster
Finally! Lenovo rollable laptop goes on sale after a wild engineering rollercoaster
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
Oppo’s latest mid-range phones are going global next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless