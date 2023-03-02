Motorola will bring a 'much better' new Razr foldable to market 'very soon'

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Even though foldable fans in key markets like the US are still waiting for their chance to order the 2022 Motorola Razr edition, Lenovo is ready to confirm what was always fairly easy to anticipate. Namely, that a 2023 generation is also in the pipeline.

This has been a steady presence in the rumor mill for several months now, getting a firm and surprisingly near announcement date leaked just last week after a couple of enthralling images were purportedly revealed a few days earlier.

While Motorola parent company Lenovo doesn't actually have anything of substance to share on the design, specs, features, or launch schedule of the next-gen Razr foldable, this product is described as "much better" than its forerunners.

The unspecified improvements of the impending device are confirmed to "focus on the hinge and applications", with an official announcement already being right around the corner and thus making it highly unlikely that the existing Razr (2022) will ever see daylight stateside.


The Motorola Razr (2023) could well beat Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 to market with a commercial debut at some point "very soon", and if those leaked images do end up panning out, "Lenovorola" might hold a major advantage over its arch-rival for the title of best foldable phone money can buy this year.

We're talking about an absolutely massive potential cover screen improving on an already great 2.7-inch secondary AMOLED display on the Razr (2022). In contrast, the hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip 4 only comes with a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display, and although the Z Flip 5 is likely to expand on that in the fall, we highly doubt Samsung will go as big as Motorola.

Speaking of popularity, Lenovo claims the reception to its modernized Razr handsets has been "good", which obviously doesn't tell us much about actual sales numbers to date. But it does keep the company optimistic that, with further improvements, Samsung's early category supremacy will eventually be threatened.

