Motorola Razr 2023 announcement date leaks: we may see the Razr before its rival Galaxy Z Flip 5

Motorola's planning to go hard in the foldable game with its next iteration of the clamshell Motorola Razr 2023. And now, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared the date on which the Razr is reportedly due for an official unveiling, reports Android Authority.

The Moto Razr 2023 is reportedly going to come (we're most likely talking about an announcement date, not a market release) on June 1, 2023. This is a couple of months ahead of the time Samsung usually unveils its next foldable phones, including the Z Flip 5 with which the Razr is going to compete for the best foldable phone title.

This year, Motorola's rumored to launch two foldables: one codenamed Venus (we don't know anything about this one yet), and the Razr, which is codenamed Juno (yep, Juno's coming in June, reportedly!). Earlier, Evan Blass also shared renders of the new clamshell foldable.

The new Razr is rumored to get a very notable design upgrade: it will get a huge cover display, that's expected to cover the entire outer panel. There's also going to reportedly be a redesigned UI for the outer display.

As we already mentioned, the Z Flip 5 is supposedly going to launch sometime around August, so the Razr is going to be first this year, at least when it comes to announcement. However, the Razr 2023 may take some more time to make it to global markets (last year, the Razr was only available in select European markets and in China).

For now though, other important aspects of the upcoming foldable are unknown, including its main specs or its price (and availability, for that matter). When we know more, we'll let you know, so stay tuned!
