Motorola's affordable Razr (2023) foldable can now be yours with free Bose buds or a gift card

Of course, the non-Plus new Razr primarily goes up against the Galaxy Z Flip 5 clamshell rather than the three aforementioned book-style flagships for your buyer interest, but even compared to Samsung's more affordable 2023 foldable, this (mid-range) bad boy looks like an objectively better deal right now.

Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included Gift $699 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Free $100 Gift Card Included Gift $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





That was particularly true at a cool $100 discount with no strings attached until recently, but if you missed out on that exceptional US launch offer available everywhere from Motorola's own e-store to Amazon and Best Buy, two of these places are now running another extremely attractive sale with no special requirements whatsoever.





You don't need to activate the unlocked Motorola Razr (2023) 5G on any specific carrier upfront to receive a sweet $100 gift card from Best Buy at the time of this writing and you don't have to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops on the official Motorola website to score a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II





Regularly priced at $299.99 by itself, the latter product is obviously and undeniably more valuable than a $100 Best Buy e-voucher, but if you don't necessarily need new (and impressive) wireless earbuds this holiday season, the other deal available today might prove more compelling as it clearly offers a higher degree of flexibility regarding your savings.





It pretty much goes without saying that you can use the gratis $100 Best Buy gift card on anything... aside from the Razr (2023) itself, which already provides great value at its $699.99 list price between a 6.9-inch primary display with 144Hz refresh rate technology and a 1.5-inch secondary AMOLED screen, not to mention a reasonably large 4,200mAh battery with blazing fast 30W wireless capabilities, three excellent cameras (by mid-range standards, at least), and a respectable 8GB RAM paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space.