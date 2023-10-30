Don't like gift cards? Amazon is now slashing $100 off the actual Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
To get a $100-worth freebie with a device as great and as highly anticipated as the Galaxy S23 FE right off the bat is very clearly a dreamy launch deal, but believe it or not, you can already do better than that, and no, we're not talking about Samsung's trade-in discounts or any carrier offers with various special requirements and strings attached.

What you are instead highly encouraged to do right now if you like to save money on unlocked phones without jumping through hoops is go on Amazon.com and tick the little "coupon" box that should show up below the list price of the S23 FE in a "mint" colorway as far as the 128GB storage variant is concerned and the graphite hue in case you prefer a 256 gig configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color
$100 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

That will apply a $100 discount on the smartphone itself at checkout, which is obviously a simpler and ultimately better deal than receiving a $100 gift card with the device at its regular price. Said regular price is set at $599.99 for an entry-level Galaxy S23 FE model, mind you, and $659.99 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of just 128GB, which already made this one of the best budget 5G phones around.

The latest addition to Samsung's Fan Edition product lineup is now pretty much unbeatable and unrefusable, at least if you don't feel like you absolutely have to own one of the greatest phones in the world, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5, both of which are of course available at significantly higher prices. 

The Galaxy S23 FE doesn't come with a cutting-edge foldable design or a fancy S Pen in tow, but it does offer a very well-balanced set of features with three good cameras, a sharp screen, large battery, and perhaps most importantly, stellar software support. Its closest rival is probably the "vanilla" Pixel 8, but unless Google is preparing some spectacular Black Friday deals on that model, the S23 Fan Edition will remain a much better bargain. 
