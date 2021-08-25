Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks

Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks0
Motorola has announced another Moto G50. Not confusing at all.
Only available in Australia for the time being, the new Moto G50 5G shares a lot of its features with the original Moto G50. The main difference on the inside involves the chipset — the Snapdragon 480 has been replaced with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700.
Motorola has retained the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is coupled with a small notch for the selfie camera, as well as thin side bezels and an oversized chin.
The 48-megapixel main sensors and 2-megapixel depth sensors of the original Moto G50 have been retained too, while the macro camera has been upgraded from a 2-megapixel sensor to a 5-megapixel alternative.
As for the rest of the phone, noteworthy details include the presence of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too (it used to be on the rear) and the same 5,000mAh battery as before.
As for the rest of the phone, noteworthy details include the presence of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too (it used to be on the rear) and the same 5,000mAh battery as before.