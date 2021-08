Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks

Motorola has announced another Moto G50. Not confusing at all.

The 48-megapixel main sensors and 2-megapixel depth sensors of the original Moto G50 have been retained too, while the macro camera has been upgraded from a 2-megapixel sensor to a 5-megapixel alternative.



As for the rest of the phone, noteworthy details include the presence of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too (it used to be on the rear) and the same 5,000mAh battery as before.

Back in March, Motorola announced the budget Moto G50 with 5G network support. Now, five months after the launch, the Lenovo-owned brand has announced the Moto G50 5G . Confused? We don’t blame you.Only available in Australia for the time being, the new Moto G50 5G shares a lot of its features with the original Moto G50. The main difference on the inside involves the chipset — the Snapdragon 480 has been replaced with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700.It should offer improved performance and better efficiency, in turn leading to longer battery life. The change isn’t anything drastic though, so don’t expect any radical upgrades in those departments. Nevertheless, this could be one of the best budget 5G phones in 2021 Motorola has retained the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is coupled with a small notch for the selfie camera, as well as thin side bezels and an oversized chin.Some modifications have been made to the camera setup, though again nothing too drastic. The cameras now sit in an inverted L-shaped layout within a square camera module instead of vertically inside a rectangular bump.