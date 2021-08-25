Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Motorola Android 5G

Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Motorola announces new Moto G50 5G model with MediaTek chipset, design tweaks
Back in March, Motorola announced the budget Moto G50 with 5G network support. Now, five months after the launch, the Lenovo-owned brand has announced the Moto G50 5G. Confused? We don’t blame you.

Motorola has announced another Moto G50. Not confusing at all. 


Only available in Australia for the time being, the new Moto G50 5G shares a lot of its features with the original Moto G50. The main difference on the inside involves the chipset — the Snapdragon 480 has been replaced with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700.

It should offer improved performance and better efficiency, in turn leading to longer battery life. The change isn’t anything drastic though, so don’t expect any radical upgrades in those departments. Nevertheless, this could be one of the best budget 5G phones in 2021.

Motorola has retained the same 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is coupled with a small notch for the selfie camera, as well as thin side bezels and an oversized chin.

Some modifications have been made to the camera setup, though again nothing too drastic. The cameras now sit in an inverted L-shaped layout within a square camera module instead of vertically inside a rectangular bump.

The 48-megapixel main sensors and 2-megapixel depth sensors of the original Moto G50 have been retained too, while the macro camera has been upgraded from a 2-megapixel sensor to a 5-megapixel alternative.

As for the rest of the phone, noteworthy details include the presence of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too (it used to be on the rear) and the same 5,000mAh battery as before.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Instagram continues focus on the Shop tab, starts displaying ads in it
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Instagram continues focus on the Shop tab, starts displaying ads in it
How to use YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
How to use YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) on iPhone
Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Check out the quad-camera Vivo X70 Pro 5G in these leaked renders
Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Buggy OnePlus Media Storage app can take up over 100 GB
Galaxy S21 FE: listing at Google Play Console confirms some of its key specs
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S21 FE: listing at Google Play Console confirms some of its key specs
Fall detection on the Apple Watch saves the same man twice over a two-year period
by Alan Friedman,  2
Fall detection on the Apple Watch saves the same man twice over a two-year period
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless