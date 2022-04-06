 Mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) leaks with 120Hz screen, powerful SoC, and more - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Motorola Android 5G

Mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) leaks with 120Hz screen, powerful SoC, and more

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Despite already unveiling three different phones with three very different target audiences in the three opening months of 2022, it's probably fair to say that Motorola has barely warmed up for an impending avalanche of late spring and early summer product launches.

The Lenovo-owned brand has everything from a bonkers "Frontier" flagship to an interesting but somewhat confusing "regular" Edge 30 mid-ranger lined up for official announcements over the next few months, not to mention a slightly lower-end mid-ranger dubbed simply the Moto G 5G 2022 that has managed to garner quite a bit of buzz thanks to a once-standard and even boring feature.

Of course, the 3.5mm headphone jack will be present on other future Motorola handsets as well, including a newly leaked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) model that... almost needs no introduction apart from that name.

One of the few notable differences between this and the existent 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus (2022) is purportedly a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor expected to replace MediaTek's Helio G88. The Snapdragon 695, in case you're wondering, is currently found inside devices like the Moto G71 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, providing a substantial raw power upgrade over the Snapdragon 480-based Moto G Stylus 5G from last year.


Keep in mind that Motorola released separate 5G-enabled and 4G LTE-only versions of the pen-wielding G Stylus in 2021 as well, and if history is any indication, this year's 5G-capable model should be priced around the $400 mark stateside.

Then again, Evan Blass, who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, expects the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) to sport a silky smooth 120Hz screen. That's still not exactly a standard feature for a $400 phone, so it might be wise not to rule out a slightly higher US tag than the 60Hz-limited OG G Stylus 5G.

The rest of the rumored specifications are as unsurprising as they are respectable, including a hefty 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, a single 16MP selfie shooter, 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 4GB RAM, and a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution for the aforementioned LCD panel measuring around 6.8 inches in diagonal.

Coated in a classic black hue and a decidedly eye-catching "seafoam green" color, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is obviously expected to ship alongside a handy pen as standard while apparently running Android 12 out the box on the software side of things, unlike its non-5G-enabled sibling, which is still stuck with outdated Android 11.

