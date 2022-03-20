Android 12 update starts rolling out to the Moto G30; first stop is Brazil

The Moto G30 is currently in the act of receiving the update to Android 12. The update is starting to arrive with Brazil the first market to receive it. G30 users in that country are receiving version S0RCS32.41-10-9-2 for the dual SIM variant of the handset.





The model number of the phone in Brazil receiving Android 12 is XT2129-1-DS. The update brings all of the things that Android 12 offers along with the one-month late February security patch. The update weighs in at 1.09GB and will soon be hitting other markets. You can check to see whether the update has arrived by going to Settings > System > System updates.











Under the hood is the Snapdragon 662 chipset with 4GB or 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. On the back is a Quad camera setup with a 64MP camera sensor, an 8MP Ultra-wide lens in front of an 8MP camera sensor, a Macro lens for extreme close-ups in front of a 2MP camera sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.







For selfies and video chats, the Moto G30 carries a 13MP front-facing camera sensor to drive the teardrop lens. And a generous 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on for over 2 days. With an IP 52 rating, the phone offers some protection from rain and splashes.







The microSD slot can expand your storage by up to 512GB, and color options are Pastel Sky and Dark Pearl.







While Android 11 was pre-installed on the phone, Android 12 is now rolling out in Brazil and will be ready for your Moto G30 shortly.

