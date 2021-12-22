Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date





Motorola phones run a near-stock version of Android and they don't have unnecessary bloatware. The company will continue offering the same unadulterated experience with Android 12 with its My UX skin on top for customizations and moto-specific apps.





Moto users can expect Android 12 goodies like the Material You design system for personalizing the user interface, conversation widgets for putting contacts you frequently converse with at the center of the home screen, privacy controls such as indicators for when an app is using your mic or camera and more granular location controls, new visibility features like the ability to zoom in on a part of the display without losing sight of the rest, extra dimness for night-time scrolling, and playing games as they download.





The company will kick off its Android 12 program in February 2022, which is a couple of months of wait. Hopefully, it will not be a buggy mess. Here is the complete Motorola Android 12 update list:





razr 5G

razr 2020

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

Business edition devices



moto g pro

