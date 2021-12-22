Notification Center

Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date

Anam Hamid
By
0
Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date
Motorola has revealed the name of its smartphones that will be upgraded to Android 12 and has also given a glimpse of what to expect. 

Motorola phones run a near-stock version of Android and they don't have unnecessary bloatware. The company will continue offering the same unadulterated experience with Android 12 with its My UX skin on top for customizations and moto-specific apps.

Moto users can expect Android 12 goodies like the Material You design system for personalizing the user interface, conversation widgets for putting contacts you frequently converse with at the center of the home screen, privacy controls such as indicators for when an app is using your mic or camera and more granular location controls, new visibility features like the ability to zoom in on a part of the display without losing sight of the rest, extra dimness for night-time scrolling, and playing games as they download.

The company will kick off its Android 12 program in February 2022, which is a couple of months of wait. Hopefully, it will not be a buggy mess. Here is the complete Motorola Android 12 update list:

  • razr 5G
  • razr 2020
  • motorola edge 20 pro
  • motorola edge 20
  • motorola edge 20 lite
  • motorola edge 20 fusion
  • motorola edge (2021)
  • motorola edge 5G UW
  • motorola edge plus
  • motorola one 5G ace
  • motorola one 5G UW ace
  • moto g200 5G
  • moto g71 5G
  • moto g51 5G
  • moto g41
  • moto g31
  • moto g100
  • moto g60s
  • moto g60
  • moto g50 / moto g50 5G
  • moto g40 fusion
  • moto g30
  • moto g power (2022)
  • moto g pure
  • moto g stylus 5G

Business edition devices

  • moto g pro
  • motorola edge (2021)
  • motorola edge 20
  • motorola edge 20 lite
  • motorola edge 20 fusion

