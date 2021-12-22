Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date

Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date0
Motorola has revealed the name of its smartphones that will be upgraded to Android 12 and has also given a glimpse of what to expect.
Motorola phones run a near-stock version of Android and they don't have unnecessary bloatware. The company will continue offering the same unadulterated experience with Android 12 with its My UX skin on top for customizations and moto-specific apps.
- razr 5G
- razr 2020
- motorola edge 20 pro
- motorola edge 20
- motorola edge 20 lite
- motorola edge 20 fusion
- motorola edge (2021)
- motorola edge 5G UW
- motorola edge plus
- motorola one 5G ace
- motorola one 5G UW ace
- moto g200 5G
- moto g71 5G
- moto g51 5G
- moto g41
- moto g31
- moto g100
- moto g60s
- moto g60
- moto g50 / moto g50 5G
- moto g40 fusion
- moto g30
- moto g power (2022)
- moto g pure
- moto g stylus 5G
Business edition devices
- moto g pro
- motorola edge (2021)
- motorola edge 20
- motorola edge 20 lite
- motorola edge 20 fusion