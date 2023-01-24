The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses

Moto G73 5G specs and features

In order to put the next few lines into perspective, we'll start by citing the official pricing for the models. The Moto G53 5G starts at 249.99 euros. Motorola has managed to cram a lot of phone into that price, but there are some compromises.The Moto G53 5G features a 6.5-inch, 120Hz display, just like its bigger sibling, but the resolution is HD+ (1600 x 720), resulting in 269 ppi. The panel itself is LCD, which might be a con for some users as people are now used to OLED being the standard. We'll have to test the display to see how it performs, as there are some decent LCDs out there.Another cool set of features that you don't often see, especially in this price range, is the microSD card slot and the 3.5mm audio jack. Both are present on the Moto G53, and the 64/128GB onboard storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. To top it all off, there's a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.In terms of hardware, the Moto G53 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, which is an octa-core Kryo 460 setup, clocked at 2.2GHz. The GPU is an Adreno 619, and the RAM configuration is 4/6/8GB.The camera system consists of a 50MP main snapper with Quad Pixel technology, bringing the pixel size to 1.28 microns at 12MP, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie camera. Moving to the battery and charging, the Moto G53 features a hefty 5,000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging. There's also a fingerprint reader, plus face unlock, and the available colors are Pale Pink, Ink Blue, and Arctic Silver.Moving to the big brother in the family, things are getting even more exciting. The price of this phone starts at 299.99 euros, offering even more bang for the buck. Here's what you're getting.The display is again an LCD panel, and it measures 6.5 inches at its diagonal, but this time the resolution is FullHD+ (2400 x 1080), bringing the pixel density to a much more reasonable 405 ppi. The extra 50 euros get you a Dimensity 930 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of onboard storage, and the good news is that the microSD slot (which supports up to 1TB cards) is still present.The stereo setup is also present with Dolby Atmos support, and you can plug your favorite set of headphones into the 3.5mm audio jack. There are some improvements in the camera department as well: alongside the 50MP main camera now stands an 8MP macro snapper, and the selfie camera's megapixel count has been increased to 16MP.The Moto G73 5G is available in Midnight Blue and Lucent White and features a water-repellent coating (both models sport this). The new Moto g73 5G and Moto g53 5G will arrive in the coming days/weeks in Europe. These devices will also roll out to select markets in Latin America and Asia. We don't have information about US pricing and availability at the moment.