Meet the Moto G13 and Moto G23: Motorola’s latest budget phones





What are the Moto G13 and G23 key spec similarities?













162.7mm (~6.4”) long

74.66mm (~2.9”) wide

8.18mm (~0.3”) thick

With the G13 being ever so slightly lighter — less then a gram — than the 184.25g of the G23. Oh, and both are said to have a water-repellant design, but we’re not quite sure what Motorola means by that.



Impressively, these smartphones are also enabled to work with Dolby Atmos, which means that consuming media on these budget phones will be sweet. Both the G13 and the G23 are Bluetooth 5.1 compatible too, so you’ll be able to enjoy high-quality audio wirelessly.



While both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery, only the G23 is enabled for TurboPower 30W charging, while the G13 is limited to 20W. Lastly, the G23 will have two variants: one that comes with 4GB of RAM and another that has 8GB instead. The G13, on the other hand, will come only with 4GB of RAM.



Who's up for cherries on top? Both phones have a 3,5mm audio jack available. They also work with USB Type-C, which is pretty much expected at this point. And they both have a Micro SD slot that supports memory cards up to 512GB, which is on top of the 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage you can get with these.





The Moto G13 and G23 share the same processor













The CPU comes with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, which will certainly allow you to get stuff done, but don’t expect your mind to be blown with high-end mobile gaming capabilities.



Moto G13 and G23: key camera differences









The G23 has a triple camera setup, which looks similar to that on the G13 at first glance, but the G13 has a dual-camera system instead. Both have a 50MP main sensor, which will likely perform about the same, as both devices are powered by the same processor.



The camera has Quad Pixel Technology, which is basically a type of pixel binning that combines 4 pixels into 1 bigger pixel. This technology ultimately allows for clearer, better exposed low-light images.



The G23 has a 5MP (f/2.2, 1.75μm) ultrawide camera that acts as a depth-sensor too, and then a 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) Macro snapper. The G13 keeps the Macro camera, but ditches the ultrawide camera in favor of a single depth-sensor. The G23 has a 16MP (f/2.45, 1.0μm) selfie snapper, but the G13 cuts that in half for a 8 MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) one.



Both phones will be able to record videos in full-HD at 30FPS via their main 50MP cameras, the G13’s Macro camera, however, will have to take it a notch down for simple HD. Slow-motion videos at 120FPS are also an option, but only the G23 will be able to record them in HD. Both setups are enabled for PDAF, which is a super-fast type of autofocus.



How much will the Moto G13 and G23 cost?

The Moto G13 and Moto G23 phones will become available in Europe in the coming weeks, and then in select markets within Latin America and Asia. As of now, there is no clear indication about when these smartphones will come to the United States.



