MWC 2023: The Xiaomi 13 Pro is poised to make its global debut
Good news for Xiaomi fans everywhere: the Chinese company will launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro globally during the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, according to MysmartPrice sources (actually, Xiaomi has been cited as the source of the information). The specific date set for the announcement is believed to be February 26.

Last year, Xiaomi dropped the latest in their smartphone lineup—the Xiaomi 13 series—in China. They raised the bar with upgraded specs compared to the 12S series. The series includes two phones: the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro global specs


There's still a veil of mystery around the exact specs of the global versions of the two models, but chances are they will probably mirror the Chinese specs. If that's the case, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with a healthy 12GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also be packing some serious storage, with up to 512GB available. Battery wise, things are looking good as well; the phone is believed to sport a 4,820 mAh battery with support for lightning-fast 120W charging as well as impressive 50W wireless charging.

The camera system is also pretty impressive, at least according to the Chinese specs sheet. We're talking about the new and hot 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor under the main lens, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide and a 50-megapixel telephoto with 3.2x zoom. Last but not least, the display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro global pricing


Another big unknown is the pricing for the global version of the Xiaomi 13 series. Of course, prices will vary slightly from market to market, but if we just take the Chinese prices, we're looking at something in the vicinity of 685 euros (CNY 4999) for the vanilla model.

