Motorola announces its first jab at a business-centric phone: the Lenovo ThinkPhone

This is a suite of productivity experiences that include the following functionalities:Motorola states that it is working with the likes of Microsoft, and has managed to sweeten the deal of its upcoming specialized phone with the addition of Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams mobile preloaded.The two companies are also developing future features, such as adding push-to-talk functionality to the ThinkPhone’s red customizable key, which you can find on the left side of the phone. With the new feature, users will be able to use the button while in the Walkie Talkie app through Microsoft Teams. Even more exciting, however, is that the combo is working on a way to directly stream your Windows desktop onto your ThinkPhone and control it from there!This productivity-centered mindset trickles down to the ThinkPhone’s hardware. It comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset, which should be able to take care of all the intensive work-related tasks you throw at the phone. There is 5G Support, but more importantly Wi-Fi 6E support, which is the latest and most advanced standard for WiFi connectivity.You won’t have to be constantly tethered to a power outlet either, if Motorola’s claim of 36 hours is to be believed. Of course, your mileage will vary, but even 24 hours should be enough for a regular work day. Additionally, you get a 68W fast charger included in the box, which can supposedly charge the phone to 100% in 15 minutes, and juice up your laptop too!Motorola has told PhoneArena that the ThinkPhone will get 4 years of security updates, however, we don’t yet have information about the number of major OS updates. That being said, it is likely it would be 3 years.Motorola has also focused on delivering a durable and highly secure phone with the ThinkPhone, which immediately starts showing when you consider its MIL STD 810H certification. Basically, this means that the device is super tough, and that is thanks to its aircraft-grade aluminum frame, very lightweight aramid fiber back (stronger than steel), and Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the display. The company claims that the ThinkPhone can withstand drops from up to 1.25 meters. There is also IP68 water and dust certification, which means the phone can be submerged in depths of up to 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes.Moving on to the software side of things, the Lenovo ThinkPhone comes with support for ThinkShield, which is Lenovo’s security platform. It comes with A.I.-empowered security solutions such as Moto Threat Defence.What’s more, employers have the ability to easily manage the entire fleet of purchased ThinkPhones thanks to Zero Touch, which delivers services like Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.If you think that’s not enough, though, there is more! Moto Secure is an app that comes with the Lenovo ThinkPhone that, in conjunction with Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager, can be used by administrators to remotely configure lock screen settings, network alerts, and more.Last but not least, there is an extra layer of security in the form of Moto KeySafe, which is a completely separate processor tasked with protecting highly sensitive data like passwords, documents, etc.The Lenovo ThinkPhone will be available in the US, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Australia and select countries across Asia in the next few months. As for the price, right now we still don't know what it will be, but that should become more clear the closer we get to the release date.