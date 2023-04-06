Motorola adds 5G and 120Hz technology to its hot new Moto G Power... at a price









For the time being, though, we'd like to focus our attention squarely on the Moto G Power 5G, which lacks 2023 branding for the simple reason that this is the first member of the big-battery handset family to support "modern" 5G speeds in addition to "outdated" 4G LTE connectivity.

A fast, smooth, and powerful new mid-ranger for the US market





Remember how few upgrades the Moto G Power (2022) brought to the table compared to its 2021 predecessor ? The 2023 edition is pretty much the polar opposite, not only adding 5G support to the winning G Power value equation but also 120Hz display refresh rate technology and better storage and memory options.





That's right, this 5G-enabled new candidate for the title of best budget phone in the world will be available with up to 6GB RAM and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, unlike its 4G LTE-only forerunner, which caps off at 4 and 128GB respectively.









The 120Hz LCD screen, meanwhile, also improves on its 90Hz predecessor with Full HD+ resolution (more specifically, 2400 x 1080 pixels), thus promising superior overall sharpness in addition to silky smooth mobile gaming experiences.





The screen-to-body ratio is enhanced as well from under 80 percent to a solid 84 percent with the simple help of thinner bezels, which obviously means the Moto G Power 5G is all in all more compact than the G Power (2022) . The height, width, and even depth numbers are lower this time around, and unsurprisingly, the same goes for the product weight too.





Under the hood, a decently snappy MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor runs the show, and on the software side of things, you get Android 13 out the box... with no explicit long-term support commitment, which is clearly not ideal.

The not-so-great things, the price point, and the release date





While a 5,000mAh battery for a 6.5-inch device is not an inherently bad spec, Motorola 's 38-hour endurance promise certainly feels a little underwhelming.





The Moto G Power (2022) is officially rated at "up to 3 days", which is awfully vague and arguably unrealistic, but it's abundantly clear that the faster, sharper, and smoother G Power 5G will deliver much lower real-life autonomy scores between charges in the lack of a cell size increase.









It's also a tad disappointing to see the charging capabilities minimally upgraded from 10 to 15W, especially with the recommended price jacked up from $199.99 to $299.99 stateside.





The triple rear-facing camera module combining a 50MP primary shooter with 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors seems to have gone completely unchanged, and the same goes for the sluggish 10W charger included in the retail box as standard.





Said boxes will start arriving after April 13, mind you, which is the official US release date of the "universally" unlocked Moto G Power 5G variant. The aforementioned $299.99 price tag is only valid for that unlocked model with no strings attached, of course, while carriers like Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile will give you various deal sweeteners in the "coming months." Said boxes will start arriving after April 13, mind you, which is the official US release date of the "universally" unlocked Moto G Power 5G variant. The aforementioned $299.99 price tag is only valid for that unlocked model with no strings attached, of course, while carriers like Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile will give you various deal sweeteners in the "coming months."





Curiously enough, there are no words on impending availability at major operators like Verizon and T-Mobile itself, but you probably shouldn't panic just yet. Something tells us this is only the first announcement of at least a few.